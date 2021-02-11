New unemployment claims decrease but number of total unemployed increases in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota had a decrease of 71 new, or initial, unemployment claims for the week ending Feb. 6, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

A total of 540 claims were processed compared to the prior week’s total of 611. Claims also decreased in Nebraska and North Dakota.

Nebraska’s claims decreased by 478 from 2,699 to 2,221.

In North Dakota, claims decreased by 216 from 1,304 to 1,088,

Iowa’s claims increased by 395 to 5,778 from the prior week’s total claims of 6,173.

Claims in Minnesota increased by 69 from 11,736 to 11,805.

Fifty-nine more people are still unemployed this week compared to the prior week. There are 5,415 people on unemployment for the week ending Jan. 30. There were 5,356 in the prior week.

This is at least the second week in a row where the number of people without jobs increased in the state