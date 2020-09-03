New unemployment claims decrease but continued claims increase in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New, or initial, unemployment claims decreased by 208 from the prior week, the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation said.

The state processed 594 new claims during the week of Aug. 23-29. The department processed 802 claims in the prior week.

The number of continued state unemployment claims for the week ending Aug. 22 increased by 1,690 to 10,807 from the prior week’s total of 9,117.

A total of $1.5 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $1.6 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), $594,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and $109,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance was $124.1 million on Aug. 30.

Iowa had a single digit decrease to 6,377 from the prior week’s 6,384, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Minnesota posted 10,286 new claims which is a 531 decrease from the prior week’s 10,817.

In Nebraska, 2,338 claims were filed. That is a 464 decrease from the prior week’s 2,802.

North Dakota had the only increase. The state had 866 claims, up 146 from the prior week’s 720.