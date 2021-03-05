New unemployment claims continue to drop in the region

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New, or initial, unemployment claims continued to decrease again as claims dropped by 124 for the week ending Feb. 27, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

South Dakota had 372 new claims. The prior week’s total was 496.

Iowa had 4,452 for a decline of 740 from the prior week’s claims of 5,192.

Minnesota’s claims dropped under 10,000 to 8,692. That was a decrease of 2,117 from the prior week’s 10,809.

Nebraska has 1,715 new claims. That is a decrease of 258 from the prior week’s total of 1,973.

Claims in North Dakota decreased by 212 from 858 to 646.

The latest number of continued state unemployment claims in South Dakota is 6,033 for the week ending Feb. 20, an increase of 534 from the prior week’s total of 5,499.