SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new private golf club is aiming to open in Sioux Falls in 2025.

The Mapleton Golf Club launched a website stating it plans to be the newest private golf club in Sioux Falls in more than 60 years. Sioux Falls is home to two private golf clubs – Minnehaha Country Club and The Country Club of Sioux Falls.

On the website, Mapleton Golf Club said there’s a lengthy waiting list for memberships at those two private golf clubs. This new golf club is looking to open in northeastern Sioux Falls, north of Interstate 90 on the boundary line of sections 23 and 26 of Mapleton Township.

“The Mapletøn Golf Club vision is slightly different from that of the two private country clubs in Sioux Falls,” information posted on the website states. “It will not be a traditional country club offering the typical amenities beyond golf, such as a swimming pool, tennis courts and large banquet facility for weddings and social functions.”

Landscapes Unlimited and Landscapes Golf Management will develop and construct the golf course and manage the club operations when it opens. The golf course plans to play 7,260 yards and be a 72-par championship course.