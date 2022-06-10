RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — In the recent June 7 elections, Michael Birkeland and Jamie Clapham won their respective school board races. Birkeland defeated incumbent Gabe Doney with 2,341 votes to Doney’s 1,773. Clapham defeated Janyce Hockenbary with 1,702 votes to Hockenbary’s 1,150.

Birkeland was out of state when he found out he won his race, chaperoning a Rapid City Central band/orchestra trip to San Diego. Birkeland is currently a middle school educator, teaching online through Arizona State University.

Up until July of 2021, Birkeland worked at Central High School in Rapid City, where he’d taught for 6-years, and previously graduated as a student. He resigned in 2021, a decision he says he made to become more involved with the school board level decision-making in the district.

Birkeland says he decided to run for school board due to the need for change. “I was approached by some people who said ‘hey we really think you’d be a great person for this,'” he said.

Despite the urge to make change happen, and the encouragement of those around him, Birkeland said he was still hesitant to run. “The last election, there was kind of some teacher hating,” he explained. “They brought in the [South Dakota Education Association] endorsements and used those as if they were a bad thing, and so I was really worried as a teacher from the district that I wouldn’t be very electable.”

In the end, Birkeland decided to run, saying “we can turn this narrative around, and say it’s a good thing that I’m a teacher, and I do know what’s going on — I understand how a school works.”

In addition to his prior qualifications, Birkeland also says he saw himself as someone in a position to advocate for teachers, pointing out that he knows many in the district who have been unhappy with their situation but have feared speaking out due to their status as employees. Having recently resigned, Birkeland felt less concern over speaking up.

Birkeland says he thinks decisions were made by the school board, particularly surrounding COVID-19, that many in the community were not happy with. “The thing that I was really able to hone in on is it’s not parents vs. teachers, which is kind of what was created [in the last election],” he said, “it’s parents with teachers.”

One example of this is what Birkeland says parents and teachers want to see from their efforts.

“We all have this common goal — we all want to see our students’ success. We all want high achievement scores. We all want teachers and students and parents and the community to feel happy and successful,” Birkeland said.

Clapham, for her part, called election day “nerve-wracking”, describing the feeling of not quite knowing how you were doing until the numbers started coming in. In the end, she said she felt relief.

The decision to run for school board came within the first two months of the year for Clapham. She said that for her, the number one motivating factor for running may have been frustration.

“I have two kids in the district. I have a lot of friends in the district. I know a lot of parents in the district,” Clapham said. “Being frustrated with major issues not being addressed — being frustrated with knowing we have buildings that were literally crumbling, and it was not being addressed — there seemed to be no sense of urgency.”

Similar to Birkeland attempting to give a voice to teachers unable to speak up, Clapham appears to empathize with parents who are unable to be heard.

“We have 54% poverty in this district — and knowing that when you’re working two or three jobs to keep food on the table, you’re not the person that can be at school meetings every week. You’re not the person that can be meeting with the superintendent,” said Clapham.

Those are resources Clapham has, and she also believes she has the leadership experience. “Somebody needs to stand up and address these major issues,” she said.

When it comes to those issues, both Clapham and Birkeland mentioned one in particular: infrastructure.

“Number one,” said Birkeland when asked about his priorities “is addressing building issues — at some of our elementary schools, the doors don’t close. Part of their emergency drills includes shuffling kids into another classroom should there be an active shooter — and that’s absolutely unacceptable. It rained in my classroom at Central High School, and that was one of the more improved buildings.”

“If you have a poor work environment — then it’s harder to go to that job,” Clapham said on the infrastructure issue. “We’ve had teachers with buckets in their classrooms because it rains in the classroom every time it rains.”

Clapham feels that serious issues like this have been pushed to the side.

“There has been distraction on small issues that has detracted from the larger ones,” Clapham said citing such things as the dress code, and the parental rights policy, which she said was ultimately pulled. “We’ve lost over 200 staff in a year. Those are major major problems.”

Staffing is another thing that Clapham want’s more attention given to. “We have to retain our staff. We cannot have classrooms of 50 kids when you lose 200 staff — actually more than 200 — in a year,” she said.

Money, Clapham notes, is also not the only answer. “There needs to be a culture shift in how we address our educators and how we address our staff.”

When it comes to the ‘parental rights’, a hot-button issue in recent years, Clapham seemed almost confounded by what she saw as a misunderstanding of the issues. “I just feel like it’s a sense of misinformation and misrepresentation,” she said. “I’ve been a parent in the district for 4-years. We have multiple messaging apps, all the teachers of course have district emails, as well do district employees. I have met with my child’s principal at pretty much a day’s notice — I have never felt like I don’t have access to the staff and the district — I don’t fully understand where that is coming from.”

Clapham thinks many of the issues parents have with the district can be solved with communication and understanding of the resources available to them. She also sought to put a bow on her views on educator authority with an analogy.

“When I take my car to the mechanic, I don’t tell him or her how to repair it. I say ‘you know what, you’re a mechanic. You’re an expert at what you do. I trust you to do what’s appropriate for my vehicle’ — in the same way, educators are well educated. They have degrees. They’re certified — we need to honor that. We need to trust that.”