New opportunities in a growing city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls continues to expand, and with a growing population comes new businesses. Some areas of Sioux Falls are already stressed for space but others are flourishing.

“The south side of town just continues to fill in. We’re running out of developable lands on the south side, but there’s a lot of houses in there. So we saw some new restaurants show up here (in Sioux Falls) in the last 12 months,” Steve Van Buskirk, Van Buskirk President of Land Development said.

South Dakota’s population rose as well in 2018. The state’s population growth in 2018 was slightly ahead of the national rate, and better than neighboring states. The U.S. Census Bureau show the state’s population grew by nearly one percent between July 2016 and July 2017. Meanwhile Nebraska’s population went up by .7% and Iowa’s increased by .5%. The U.S. population grew by about .7%.

Check this story later today to learn what some Sioux Falls residents are hoping to see in the city and what areas are under development.