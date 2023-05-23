SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) has a new Medical Cannabis Program Administrator, DOH media confirmed on May 23.

The program’s first administrator, Geno Adams, confirmed to KELOLAND that he was leaving the position in August of 2022, with the position being taken over by Chris Qualm, who notes on his LinkedIn page that he began serving as admin in October 2022.

While Qualm is, as of writing, still listed on the DOH page as the program administrator, DOH media told KELOLAND News on Monday, May 23 that he had retired and was no longer in the position.

On Tuesday, the DOH confirmed that the position has been filled by Jennifer Seale, though we have not yet received an answer regarding how long she has been in the position.

According to Seale’s LinkedIn page, she most recently served as RN Clinical Supervisor for the DOH at the South Dakota Women’s Prison.