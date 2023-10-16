SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Furniture Mission of South Dakota is set to have a new home in Sioux Falls, about a mile from its current location at 209 N. Nesmith Ave.

Executive Director Janean Michalov told KELOLAND News that this project has been in the works for around four years, and development of the site will be happening soon, with a groundbreaking scheduled for October 23, 2023.

Michalov said that in 2019, the Furniture Mission was invited to join the Empower Campus. “This campus has become the beacon for non-profits in our city and the Furniture Mission is excited to finally be breaking ground to join everyone,” she said.

“The over 27,000 sq. foot facility will help create efficiency for the Furniture Mission who has a current address of 209 N Nesmith Ave in downtown Sioux Falls and an overflow warehouse at 1829 E 34th St N,” said Michalov. “Combining our current locations into one large facility is something that is new to the Furniture Mission but the entire team and volunteers are excited to create a final space to call home.”

The Furniture Mission is a non-profit providing things such as bedframes, rugs, lamps, pots and pans, dishes, kitchen tables, small appliances and more to those in need. These items, noted Michalov, are secured by donation.

“A comfortable home provides dignity, security and a better environment for families in transition,” said Michalov. “In 2022, we were able to serve nearly 6,000 individuals and placed nearly 30,000 items in homes across the region.”

Michalov also shared the following renderings of the project with KELOLAND.

Speaking to a timeline, Michalov told KELOLAND News that the new facility is expected to be completed sometime between December of 2024, and spring of 2025.