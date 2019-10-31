New faces join the Sioux Falls Police force

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eight new officers were hired by the Sioux Falls Police Department, but the department is still looking to grow. The police department talked about the need for more recruits in August.

We had eight new officers that began their career with the Sioux Falls Police Department today! There are several months of training before they hit the streets. /713 pic.twitter.com/eXUq9g6uHl — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) October 28, 2019

Captain Dave McIntire says they’re hoping to hire nine more officers. The department is restricted on the number of people they can hire due to the class the recruits have to take in Pierre. The state class is offered at certain times throughout the year and there is a limited number of seats open.

If you have interest in law enforcement or public service, we have monthly interviews! We are looking for women and men who are able to problem solve and have a desire to keep Sioux Falls a great place to live! Apply at https://t.co/4pe5100ccp. /713 pic.twitter.com/agQ3ztMEOF — Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) October 24, 2019

