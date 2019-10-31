New faces join the Sioux Falls Police force

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eight new officers were hired by the Sioux Falls Police Department, but the department is still looking to grow. The police department talked about the need for more recruits in August.
Captain Dave McIntire says they’re hoping to hire nine more officers. The department is restricted on the number of people they can hire due to the class the recruits have to take in Pierre. The state class is offered at certain times throughout the year and there is a limited number of seats open.
Check this story later for details from Capt. Dave McIntire about the hiring process, training and what it’s like being on the force.