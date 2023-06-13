SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Rules Review Committee approved a new slate of rules for the South Dakota Department of Social Services pertaining to childcare Tuesday in a 4-2 vote of the committee.

The new rules package was expansive, comprising the following changes:

Repeal four chapters;

Add a new chapter covering the licensing requirements for family day care homes, licensed day care programs, and before and after school care;

Streamline and clarify rules related to group care centers, residential treatment centers, and intensive residential treatment centers;

Apply the 15:1 ratio for five-year-old children for a licensed program;

Increase by one the number of infants a family day care provider can care for;

Change the group size to align with the capacity of a room and for licensed programs serving twenty or less to have a ratio of 10:1 in a mixed age group with no more than four children under age two;

Expand the duties of a 14-year-old staff member when working at a before or after school program;

Remove the requirement for a family day care provider to have a physical examination;

Remove the limitation on the number of hours a substitute provider can be used;

Remove the requirement to have a staff training plan;

Remove the requirement for annual training for bus drivers or other staff who do not care for children;

Reduce the ongoing training requirements for family day care providers; and

Incorporate style and form edits.

Passage of the rules came after nearly an hour spent on the subject, with both proponents and opponents expressing their reasons.

Speaking on behalf of DSS, Legal Services Division Dir. Jeremy Lippert explained the priorities of the department in this rule change, which included streamlining language, reducing barriers to licensure and administrative burdens, eliminating antiquated requirements, allowing providers flexibility and to more closely aligning to federal requirements.

Lippert noted that not all childcare providers in South Dakota are required to be licensed by the state, but that one goal of the revisions is to make those providers aware of the benefits of being licensed.

Kayla Klein, Director of Early Learner South Dakota, says that she likes the way that DSS has streamlined the wording of the rules — but that she wishes the rules package wouldn’t have passed.

At issue for Klein and other opponents were just a few of the rule changes.

“This does not apply to center-based care,” Klein said of her objections to the rule changes, “but specifically in family daycare settings, there will now be allowable to have three infants in your 1:12 ratio.”

This rule change increases the number of infants that an in-home provider can have from two in a 1:12 caretaker/child ratio to three infants in the same ratio.

“Next, in a group-care setting where you consistently have 20 or fewer children at a time, in that mixed group, you are allowed to have four children under the age of three, but only two under the age of one,” Klein said.

The issue with having three infants in a 1:12 ratio facility is that infants are not mobile on their own. “You can think of natural disasters like a tornado,” Klein said. “It’s like a Sophie’s Choice, how are you going to choose which children you’re getting out — which non-mobile children you’re going to carry out with the two arms that you have.”

Early Learner South Dakota expounded on the issues they saw with the rules change in a document earlier in 2023.

Also at issue for Klein and other opponents was the decrease in training hours from 20 to 10.

“You’re basically cutting hours in half; you’re putting more children with fewer adults, and you’re preparing them less,” Klein said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the National Research Center, says Klein, recommend that lead educators at facilities are at least 21 years old with a bachelor’s degree.

In South Dakota, for a variety of reasons, a lead educator can be 18 with a GED. “Now that’s why the training hours are so vital to maintain,” Klein said. “We need help in preparing educators when we don’t expect them to come in with degrees and backgrounds in early education.”

Providing comment before the vote, Democratic Rep. Erin Healy of Sioux Falls told the committee that she had read through the rules packet, as well as the 46 public comments submitted to the committee.

“I counted the number of proponents vs. opponents and there were about six or seven proponents total,” Healy said, going on to express her concerns about the changes to training hours and ratios — concerns which ultimately brought about her ‘no’ vote.

Democratic Rep. Red Dawn Foster of Pine Ridge also expressed conflicting feelings on the rules.

“I don’t know which way I’m going to vote right now — this was created to encourage unlicensed childcare providers to look to becoming licensed,” said Foster. “If these changes aren’t made, I’m wondering if they’ll just maintain their status quo and if that’s even more dangerous.”

In the end, Foster joined Healy in voting no due to the issues expressed with the rules package.

However, this does not mean the rules were unsupported. In addition to the four committee members who voted yes and the DSS representation, there were also proponents from childcare facilities in the state including Brandon Hanson, Executive Director of Childcare and School Age Care at EmBe, which serves Sioux Falls, Harrisburg and Mitchell.

Proponents highlighted the ways in which the changes would help alleviate issues facing childcare providers in the state, including those in rural communities.

“We had some great allies in that room who were speaking for [the rules],” said Klein of the proponents of the changes. “The thing to remember is that we’re speaking specifically about younger children and in-home and group group-care settings. They’re completely different from centers.”

By and large, the rule changes as a whole did not garner much opposition beyond the key points listed above.

It makes sense for some of the larger centers in the state or programs such as the YMCA (mentioned by Klein) to support the rules package. “It’s really not relevant to the care they’re providing.”

For those larger facilities, there was nothing that applied to them that was an issue.

Klein says that overall, the dialogue between DSS and groups such as hers has been extremely open and respectful. “I told them in the beginning of December where we were at with ratios,” she said. “I think they were hoping we would be able to compromise to a point where we could come out and support, but it’s those three main sticking points for us where we just had to oppose those rules.”

Asked if parents should be concerned about the changes going into effect for childcare in the state, Klein focused her answer on what those parents can do.

“Parents need to try and inform themselves about where their child is going for care,” Klein said. “They need to ask the questions — parents need to do the due diligence of asking questions of providers — have you had any incidents of injury or death in your facility; are you registered; do you have a curriculum — we also have to take responsibilities as parents.”

One resource Klein pointed to for parents is one provided by DSS themselves; a guide for choosing childcare in South Dakota, which includes checklists, ratio information and a list of questions to ask providers.