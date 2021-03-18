New deck? New house? It’ll cost more as lumber prices remain at record highs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Pandemic-induced strain on the lumber market is keeping the price of wood at record levels.

In February, lumber prices reached an all-time high at more than $,1000 per 1,000 square board feet. Since hitting that record mark, the price has dropped to $859 per 1,000, which is still double what the price was in November 2020.

With high prices for lumber, those added costs will be passed down to the consumer for new houses or new decks as the summer building season approaches.

Tom Jarding, with Jarding Construction, and 2021 President of the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire said supply for lumber hasn’t been the issue for local builders to meet orders if given an “appropriate” amount of time.

“I don’t think getting materials to build a new house is the issue. The price is the other big concern,” Jarding said. “That’s a multi-layered issue.”

The National Association of Home Builders is focused on finding ways to lower lumber prices. According to the NAHB, prices of an average single-family home have increased by more than $24,000 from April 2020, on the increased cost of lumber alone.

Despite the price increases, Jarding noted demand for housing remains high in the Sioux Falls area. He said home buyers just need to be a little patient and trust the home-building process.

“You look at $25,000 price increase and you put that on a 30-year loan, you’re looking at $100 more a month at yesterday’s rates,” Jarding said. “I think it’s still a feasible bite for a lot of people. We haven’t moved where it isn’t a possibility.”

Jarding said when the Canada border opens fully, that’ll ease constraints on lumber pricing. He also said the skyrocketing prices of homes will eventually stop as well.

“Economists are projecting, mid-summer, prices are going to pull back. But take that with a grain of salt, they’ve been predicting that for six to eight months and here we sit,” Jarding said. “I do think we are going to see a price drop this build season, it’s just a matter of when.”

In August 2020, Scott’s Lumber General Manager Kelly Vis told KELOLAND News he was buying lumber from at least eight new suppliers, finding places where he could fill orders.

“Definitely unique. You got high lumber, but you got high demand,” Jarding said. “When you look at our market as a whole, it’s an inventory shortage problem that’s going to protect us somewhat from the lumber cost factor. Our gap is starting to close — cost of a square foot on existing home vs. new construction.”