New, continued unemployment claims decrease in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Continued unemployment claims and new, or initial, claims decreased from the prior week, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

The latest number of continued state claims is 18,649 for the week ending June 6, a decrease of 6,537 from the pandemic high of 25,186 for the week ending May 9. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

During the week of June 14-20, a total of 857 initial weekly claims for state unemployment benefits were processed by the S.D. DOLR. This is a decrease of 208 claims from the prior week’s total of 1,065.

A total of $4.0 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $11.5 million paid out in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), $762,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) and $215,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits.

The Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund balance June 21 was $96.3 million.