New claims decline in S.D. but number of unemployed increases

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New, or initial, unemployment claims declined again in South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

The DOLR said claims decreased by 104 for the week ending Feb. 13. Claims totalled 542 compared to 646 in the prior week.

Claims decreased in all other states in five state region other than in Iowa.

Claims in Iowa increased by 200 to 6,320 from 6,120.

Minnesota’s claims decreased by 550 to 11,697 from the prior week’s claims of 12,247.

Nebraska’s claims decreased by 192 to 2,281 from the prior week’s 2,473.

Claims decreased in North Dakota by 93 to 1,061 from 1,154.

Although the number of new claims continues to decrease the number of people unemployed increased again in South Dakota. The state’s continued state claims is 5,640 for the week ending Feb. 6, an increase of 61 from the prior week’s total of 5,579, according to the DOLR.