Construction at the new building on the state fairgrounds. DANR photo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO ) — The price tag for a new building on the South Dakota State Fair grounds keeps increasing.

Department Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) secretary Hunter Roberts said the Dakota Events CompleX (DEX) building needs another $9 million in state money because of increased construction and supply costs. The requests for more money are in Senate Bill 18 explained at Thursday’s joint committee on appropriations. The DEX is a multipurpose livestock and event building.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Appropriations committee members didn’t flinch as much at the $9 million as they did at $300,000 included for maintenance, another $69,346 included for a full-time events and marketing manager for the DEX and another $35,690 for a full time senior maintenance position. All three are tied to revenue created by the DEX and increased state fair admission and camping fees.

DANR chart on the DEX building at the state fairgrounds.

The DANR has proposed increasing the daily adult admission fee from $6 to $10 and the youth daily admission from $4 to $5. Camping fees would not increase until 2024 when the fee would increase from $185 for the fair week for a self-contained unit to $235.

Committee co-chairwoman Republican Sen. Jean Hunhoff asked for an explanation of the proposed marketing position. That position was not discussed in the original proposal for the DEX, she said.

“We do not have the staff to manage this (DEX),” Roberts said. The South Dakota State Fair is one of the smallest in the nation and cannot take on managing events and marketing the DEX, he said.

Although the size of the DEX has been cut by about 50,000 square feet it will still be large enough for national events, Roberts said. The state wants to secure the national junior rodeo event, he said. The DEX will now seat 5,000 instead of 7,000 but 5,000 will meet the national rodeo requirements, Robert said.

The additional maintenance person will help with increased work caused by DEX and also in general at the state fair, Roberts said.

Legislators asked if the $300,000 should be tied to a maintenance and repair fund that many public departments have.

Committee member Republican Chris Karr said typically, maintenance and repair funds don’t start until several years after a new building is completed.

Roberts said it would be better to think of the $300,000 as an operations and annual maintenance fund which would pay for utilities and work associated with events. The annual utilities costs alone would be about $90,000.

DANR photo of the DEX building under construction at the state fair grounds

It was a struggle last year to fund the DEX building, committee member Republican Sen. Jack Kolbeck said. The DANR needs to be more upfront about planned costs cause it felt as though some things may have been hidden in prior discussions about the project, Kolbeck said.

“You keep saying fees will fund it but an increase last year didn’t happen,” Karr said. “If the fees don’t go up, what’s the contingency plan?”

If admission and camping fees don’t increase, there will need to be cuts, Roberts said.

Entertainment could be cut by 30% to 50%. Any cuts will hurt fair attendees, he said

Committee member Democrat Red Dawn Foster asked if the state fair collected any other fees for activities.

Roberts said it did not. Amusement, food and drink vendors all set their prices.

Hunhoff asked if the fees vendors paid to the state fair to sell at the fair were part of the equation to increase revenues.

The vendor fees haven’t increased in about seven years, Roberts said.

“We’ve seen a decrease in the number of vendors,” Roberts said. The decrease started in 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic. Some vendors have not returned since then.

Hunhoff said a that maybe a new DEX marketing person could help that issue.