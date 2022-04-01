SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lance Luitjens knows his father’s legacy is well-known throughout the state of South Dakota.

Larry Luitjens, Lance’s father, is the state’s winningest boys basketball head coach with 748 wins, 13 state championship game appearances and seven state championships (2 in De Smet and 5 in Custer) from 1965 to 2014 for 47 years of coaching. Beyond those numbers, Lance said he learned even more about his father’s impact by co-writing the book “A coach of influence.”

The book was published in December 2021, written by both Lance and Larry’s longtime friend and former assistant coach Robert (Bob) Parsons. The paper book sells for $15 and copies can be received by emailing coachluitjens@gmail.com for more information.

“It was until I started helping Bob write this book and started talking to some of the individual players, some that I wouldn’t have thought really had that big of an influence,” Lance told KELOLAND News. “ Then you hear what they have to say. And you hear them say, “If it weren’t for your dad, and then they fill in the dot, dot, dot.”

The paperback book, 257 pages long, chronicles Larry’s life along with 47 “team talks” and 47 “bible verses” to match Larry’s 47 years of coaching. The idea for the book was sparked by Parsons, who runs the ministry organization COIN (Coaches of Influence).

The book is designed also as a coaching manual to help show all coaches the impact they can have on people. That impact is maximized in many small towns across South Dakota where Lance said kids often interact with longtime coaches from a young age through high school and beyond.

“What we’re trying to get across is, how can you be intentional with that opportunity beyond wins and losses with the kids that you have to make an influence on,” Lance said, who himself was a former basketball standout at Custer and Northern State University.

“This is a faith-based book,” Lance said. “We take a yearbook page of all 47 years, you get the picture of the team and what happened that year. And then the next page is what we call a team talk. So it’ll take a character trait, such as belief, and then it will say, How did Larry Luitjens incorporate belief into his players?”

Lance said most of the book goes beyond practice and game decisions by coaches, focusing on team building, goal setting and personal interactions. Lance said new and old coaches alike should know his father never stopped learning.

“As he started his career, he was always trying to learn from someone else,” Lance said. “He would bring in coaches to take over his practice. It wasn’t a pride thing for him.”

Lasting impact with the Lakota Nation Invitational

South Dakotans continue to show their passion for the sport of basketball, especially in the month of March where there’s strong support for the Summit League Tournament and high school state tournaments. Women’s basketball continues to gain attention as the University of South Dakota reached the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament and South Dakota State will host a WNIT national championship.

Lance said the sport of basketball continues to bring people together.

“All you see is the uniform on the other team and you don’t really care about much else,” Lance said.

He pointed to the 1990 Class A state championship between Custer and Red Cloud in front of large crowds in Rapid City. Custer completed a 25-0 season and won its first state basketball championship, but Lance said the respect on the court at the final buzzer sticks with him today.

“After the game was done, you could see my dad and Dusty LeBeau (Red Cloud’s coach) hugging and talking at the scorer’s table,” Lance said. “All of the Custer players were intermingling with the Red Cloud players who are now friends. It just became this family type atmosphere because basketball brought that together.”

Lance said his father would say some of his closest friends were coaches and former basketball players from Native American schools like Red Cloud, Pine Ridge and Little Wound.

“When my dad moved to Custer, there were a lot of heated relations at that time,” Lance recalled, adding many public, or what he described as “white schools,” would not play on Indian reservations.

“They wouldn’t go to the reservation, they were afraid of what would happen,” Lance said. “And so the reservation schools were having a really hard time fitting their schedules, they couldn’t get enough games.”

That’s how the All-Indian Tournament started, which later changed its name to Lakota Nation Invitational so a non-Indian school like Custer could compete.

The book says Larry and coaches of Native American teams would not try to “reconcile differences between white people and Native Americans.”

“They all just wanted to play the best basketball and make their teams better,” the book reads. “Reconciliation was a byproduct of these men and the love, honor and trust they shared for each other and the game.”

It’s another example of a life-lasting impact Lance wants more coaches to understand.