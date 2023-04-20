Mike Lindell talks to reporters at the Republican National Committee winter meeting in Dana Point, Calif., Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Nevada man and software development expert won a $5 million contest regarding the 2020 Presidential election announced during Mike Lindell’s Cyber Symposium held in Sioux Falls in August 2021.

The “Prove Mike Wrong Challenge” was a contest created by Lindell Management, LLC and required participants to sign contest rules in Sioux Falls. On Thursday, CNN first reported Robert Zeidman won the $5 million contest and Lindell was ordered by a private arbitrator to pay the money in a 23-page decision from the American Arbitration Association published by The Washington Post.

Those documents say Zeidman was vetted by Lindell LLC and got an invitation to the Sioux Falls-based symposium. The documents also say for not paying Zeidman for winning the contest, “Lindell LLC violated the Minnesota Consumer Fraud Act.”

Zeidman documented his trip to Sioux Falls on social media and in a published article on his LinkedIn page. In his article published on August 13, 2021, two days after the Cyber Symposium, Zeidman said he went to his hotel room in Sioux Falls and called his wife saying, “You should start thinking about how you want to spend five million dollars.”

After Lindell said Zeidman did not win the contest, he filed arbitration which released its ruling after evidentiary hearings were held Jan. 17-19, 2023 in Minneapolis.

Lindell, CEO of My Pillow and outspoken critic of the 2020 election, told The Hill Thursday he plans to fight the decision.

“It was a horrible decision, and it is all going to end up in court,” Lindell told The Hill.

On Twitter Thursday night, Zeidman posted “To those who know… I Won! To those who don’t, you will soon.”

In South Dakota, Lindell’s Cyber Symposium sparked the creation of the South Dakota Canvassing Group. That group has had members testify about election fraud in South Dakota at numerous state and county meetings. The group also played a role in the Tripp County decision to hand count ballots for the 2022 election.

During the 2023 Legislative Session, members of the group testified on numerous bills related to South Dakota’s elections. In a Feb. 15 Senate State Affairs Committee, Republican Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, the Senate President Pro Tempore, called the South Dakota Canvassing Group’s election concerns “some kind of an obsession or fetish.”