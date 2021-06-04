Neuendorf resigns as Mitchell boys basketball coach

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Todd Neuendorf has resigned as the head boys basketball coach for the Mitchell School District after serving in the position for the past four years.

Coach Neuendorf rebuilt the Mitchell Kernel Boys Basketball program, leading the team to the state tournament this season for the first time since 2012.

“I want to thank Todd for his tireless work, sacrifice and dedication to bring Mitchell Kernel Boys Basketball back to relevance,” Mitchell athletic director Cory Aadland said. “Todd is one of the best basketball coaches in the state of South Dakota, and I am grateful for his efforts over the past four years and the experiences I was able to share with him. We will miss him and his family but wish them nothing but the best in the future.”

“I would like to thank Mitchell Athletic Director Cory Aadland, the Mitchell School District and the Mitchell community for the support the past four years,” Todd Neuendorf said. “A special thanks goes out to my assistant coaches and all the athletes who put in the time and effort to rebuild and

re-establish Mitchell Basketball at the top, where it belongs. The opportunity to be closer to family weighed heavily in our decision.”

A search to find a replacement will begin immediately.