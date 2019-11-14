Need a place to park in downtown Sioux Falls?

A sign for one of the paid parking lots in downtown Sioux Falls.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The city of Sioux Falls has about 3,000 off-street and on-street parking spaces available at a price for visitors, workers and residents who need it from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If you are one of the people who work at the roughly 9,000 jobs downtown, you may need one of those 3,000 spaces. The Downtown Sioux Falls group, or DTSF, website says there are 9,230 jobs in downtown Sioux Falls.

Any of the 2,445 residents DTSF says lives in downtown may also need the spaces if not provided by landlords.

The city of Sioux Falls is building a $22.1 million parking ramp with about 525 spaces, said Matt Nelson of the city’s parking division. Nelson said the $22.1 million budget includes the additional $1.5 million approved by the City Council on Nov. 12. Nelson said the additional $1.5 million will come from the city’s parking reserve funds.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella got a tour of the project earlier this week.

There are approximately 2,300 parking spaces in various lots and ramps in the downtown area available for long-term parking. Monthly-leased parking is available in 15 lots and four ramps ranging from $42 to $87 a month.

The average price for a monthly lease is $61.

Drivers can also choose a metered parking spot on the street at $1 per hour for coin-operated meters and $1.25 per hour for credit and debit card smart-parking meters.

Nelson said the city has projected $619,395 in annual income from meters or about $51,616 per month.

At an average of $61 per monthly lease for the total off street ramp and lot parking, the city would collect $156,400 a month.