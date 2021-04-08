Nearly 700,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses delivered for shots in arms

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — As of April 6, nearly 700,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been delivered to vaccination sites around the state.

Not all those delivered doses have been administered yet but daily vaccination counts by the S.D. DOH provide some insight on how many are administered through the state and how many are delivered through federal programs such as at pharmacies.

As of April 8, 472,352 COVID-19 vaccinations were administered to 287,609 persons, according to the DOH. The number does not include doses administered by pharmacies, Indian Health Services or Veterans Administration.

But the delivered doses at those three types of sites means that up to 225,635 doses could have been administered by pharmacies, IHS and VA. As of April 6, the DOH said 225,635 doses had been delivered to pharmacies, IHS and VA sites.

Not all delivered doses will have been administered but it does show the amount that can be given to individuals through federal programs at the VA, IHS and pharmacies.

Getting the ‘shots in arms’ in South Dakota depends on the order, shipping and delivery system.

Based on numbers provided by the DOH, as of April 6, the state including state and federal orders, had received about 98% of its ordered vaccines.

As of April 6, the state had ordered 727,015 through those three categories, according to the DOH. A total of 714,835 had been shipped and 695,765 had been delivered. So as of April 6, 97% of the doses shipped had been delivered to administering sites.

Once those doses are shipped, nearly 100% had been delivered.

Any difference between shipped doses and delivered doses does not mean the shipped doses were lost or discarded but means the doses are still in transition, said Daniel Bucheli, the communications director for the DOH.

The state, called jurisdiction, had ordered 481,930 doses and exactly that amount was shipped. About 97.5%, or 470,130, of those shipped doses had been delivered to sites such as hospitals.

The doses ordered for the pharmacy vaccination totaled 114,960. The shipped doses totaled 105,120 with 100,420 doses delivered to participating pharmacies. Delivered doses equals 95.5% of shipped doses.

There were 130,125 doses ordered for VA and IHS. The shipped doses totaled 127,785 with 125,215 doses delivered. The delivered doses equals 98% of the shipped doses.