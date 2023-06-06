RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Campaign finance reports through the city of Rapid City show five mayoral candidates have raised nearly $400,000 ahead of Tuesday’s election.

The five candidates running for the position are Laura Armstrong, Brad Estes, Josh Lyle, Jason Salamun and Ron Weifenbach. The candidates will replace Steve Allender, who is not seeking reelection, for a four-year term.

According to the campaign finance reports Estes reported raising the most money with $135,595.12 in total income reported. Weifenbach reported raising $82,624, while Armstrong raised $72,680, Salamun raised $66,261 and Lyle raised $38,772.

The campaign finance report filing deadline was a week ago, Tuesday, May 30. You can view the full campaign finance reports attached below.

State law requires filed campaign finance documents for county offices and ballot question committees in counties with a population greater than 10,000.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. MT. Polling locations are listed through the Pennington County Auditor’s office. Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler told KELOLAND News election results will be posted through the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website.

More than two hours after polls opened Tuesday, Mohler told KELOLAND News there were no issues with voting she had heard of. Along with the mayor race, there’s Rapid City city council positions and a school board race in Hill City.