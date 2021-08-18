Nearby towns have curbside and valet garbage pickup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About 750 tons of waste is hauled to the Sioux Falls city landfill each day.

How much of that could be placed at the curb for garbage pickup could be determined by a community survey being conducted now.

A city survey seeks input on garbage options such as valet and curbside placement. Curbside placement was only allowed from April 2020 to April 2021 during the pandemic. While the city council is not considering any change in city policy that prevents curbside collection of garbage cans it will receive the feedback from a survey being conducted now on garbage placement options, said Josh Peterson of the city’s environmental office.

A city ordinance and input from the city states that curbside placement of garbage is not allowed even on garbage collection days.

The garbage and recycling containers shall be kept in an inconspicuous place beside or behind the structure which is reasonably accessible to the licensed commercial garbage hauler. From the city of Sioux Falls ordinance 57:022.

Several neighboring communities allow for curbside pickup including the city of Parker.

“It has been very good,” Parker’s deputy finance officer Deb Masters said of curbside pickup.

RBS Sanitation has been providing curbside service for about six months, Masters said.

RBS also provides garbage service in Sioux Falls.

Masters said there were a few hiccups when curbside started such as people not remembering to bring the garbage containers to the curb and elderly residents who worried they couldn’t get cans to the curb.

“We accommodated them,” RBS owner Tom McKnelly said of the elderly.

Dell Rapids city administrator Justin Weiland said the city does not have an ordinance governing how garbage is placed for pickup. The city licenses the haulers and has about six haulers now.

The haulers use a variety of pickup options including valet, or pickup by a house, and curbside pickup, Weiland said.

“It depends on the hauler. It’s whatever the hauler prefers,” Weiland said.

Josh Peterson of the Sioux Falls environmental office said one of the city’s concerns about curbside placement is how wind can tip cans and spread garbage in the city.

McKnelly said RBS does curbside garbage pickup in Salem, Chancellor and several other communities. The wind has not caused problems with tipped cans in those areas.

“If a can tips, it’s usually an empty one,” Masters said.

Weiland said he’s not receive complaints about tipped garbage cans at the curbside.

Marv’s Sanitary Service serves Brandon Valley and Valley Springs. Tom Wilford of Marv’s said those cities do not have requirements for valet or curbside pickup.

Wilford said Marv’s prefers to do valet pickup because it looks better than having garbage cans at curbs. Also, wind can tip cans and garbage can spill, he said.