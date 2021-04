FILE – In this Dec. 21, 2019, file photo, North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance (5) scores a rushing touchdown during the first half of an FCS playoff NCAA college football game against Montana State in Fargo, N.D. All but a few teams in the Football Championship Subdivision shut down in the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic and will play a spring season culminating with the NCAA playoffs in April and May. (AP Photo/Bruce Crummy, File)

CLEVELAND, OHIO (KELO) — Former NDSU quarterback Trey Lance was selected third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft to the San Francisco 49ers.

Lance was one of the names that had been circulating to be picked by the 49ers.

Trey Lance heading to the Bay Area. @49ers take the Marshall native and former NDSU QB with 3rd overall pick. — Sean Bower (@KELOBower) April 30, 2021

He earned the 2019 Walter Payton Award which is given to the top player in FCS Football.

Lance graduated high school from Marshall High School in Marshall, Minnesota.