NDSU tops SDSU in Dakota Marker Rivalry

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)- NDSU and SDSU have crossed paths 109 times in school history dating back to the first game in 1903. Saturday marked the 16th meeting that the two schools played for the Dakota Marker trophy.

Most game’s begin with a kick-off, but this year’s Dakota Marker game began with a visit from ESPN’s College GameDay. The three hour show began at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning and concluding with Lee Corso predicting a Bison victory.

The game began with a big run from SDSU quarterback J’Bore Gibbs, but the remainder of the first half was slow as the two teams combined for three field goals. Perhaps the most impactful play of the first half was in the first quarter when Gibbs would attempt to escape some pass rush and in the process, he was tackled and injured. Gibbs would leave with a right knee injury and he would not return.

The Jacks led 6-3 at halftime. In the third quarter, the Bison offense found a ryhthm on their second possession as a six play, eighty yard drive ended with a 59 yard Ty Brooks rushing touchdown for NDSU.

The Jacks would fumble on their ensuing possession and NDSU took advantage as Trey Lance connected to Ben Ellefson on the 6 yard score to give the Bison a 16-6 lead.

In the fourth quarter, SDSU would put together a nine play drive that ended with a three yard Keaton Heide touchdown run to even the game up at 16 with 7 minutes to go.

After NDSU and SDSU exchanged interceptions, the Bison would face a fourth and short, in their own territory. NDSU decided to go for it and the risk paid off as Adam Cofield broke a tackle and then flew away from the SDSU defense as Cofield ran 71 yards to the end zone and gave NDSU a 23-16 lead with less than 3 minutes remaining in the game.

The ensuing SDSU possession was dominated by the Derrek Tuszka and the Bison defensive line as Tuszka earned back to back sacks to force a 4th and long.

The Jacks were unable to convert the fourth down which led to the 23-16 final score, in favor of the Bison, which earned NDSU their second consecutive Dakota Marker victory.

With Saturday’s win, the Bison lead the Dakota Marker’s series 10-6. NDSU travels to Youngstown State on Saturday, November 2nd. The Jackrabbits travel to Springfield, Missouri for a 2:00 kick-off with Missouri State.