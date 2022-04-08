RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A local organization is speaking out in opposition of Governor Kristi Noem’s executive order to ban ‘divisive concepts’ from K-12 schools.

In a statement sent to KELOLAND News on Friday, NDN Collective said the order ‘diminishes the capacity of our young people to see difficult historical truths with empathy.’ The order issued by the governor earlier this week directs the Department of Education to examine all materials, standards and programs to determine whether divisive concepts are present in them. If so, they have until October to remove or revise them.

“Time and again, her policies perpetuate a legacy of racism in a state where Indigenous people already suffer daily racial assaults in both covert and overt ways,” communications director Sarah Manning said.

The organization says it’s concerned that the governor is depriving students of the opportunity to learn a historically accurate education. In light of the recent social media post from the Grand Gateway hotel, Sunny Red Bear with NDN Collective says there is still work to be done around racism against Native Americans in South Dakota.

“Noem is misconstruing the purpose of the Civil Rights Act – which was meant to address inequities, discrimination, and racism that communities of color were and are facing – to double down on white privilege,” the statement read.

In the order, Noem cited the Civil Rights Act, saying the divisive concepts listed in the executive order violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

“Our children will not be taught that they are racists or that they are victims, and they will not be compelled to feel responsible for the mistakes of their ancestors. We will guarantee that our students learn America’s true and honest history – that includes both our triumphs and our mistakes,” Noem said in a statement on Tuesday.

This week, KELOLAND News spoke with four high school students who said they had never encountered the divisive concepts or Critical Race Theory in the K-12 classroom and questioned why the order was necessary.

The governor made an appearance on Newsmax this week to discuss the order.

“I had also brought a bill that banned CRT in our public schools; my legislature did not support that, so I did an executive order that made sure that we were going to have an honest and true history taught in our public schools,” Noem said. “And that people wouldn’t be treated differently or discriminately based on their sex, their race, their color, that they would continue to get equal opportunities and be taught that in the schools here in South Dakota.”

The NDN Collective pointed to the Social Studies curriculum released last year that removed certain Native American topics and standards from the curriculum. Following backlash from tribal leaders, the governor announced that the standards would be set aside and a new review would be launched.

“Indigenous students need to see themselves in what they are learning to understand who they are and where they come from,” NDN Collective’s statement read. “This helps to heal the trauma caused by the compulsory boarding schools our ancestors were forced into – a historical trauma our young people still carry today. Our wakanyeja need healing.”