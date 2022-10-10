SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A company that wants to do surveys on land in Iowa that could be part of a path for a carbon dioxide pipeline was denied a temporary injunction in court on Oct. 7 in Woodbury County, Iowa.

Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC sought a temporary injunction after landowners denied access to survey. The proposed C02 pipeline would be about 1,300 miles including 111.9 miles in South Dakota.

The landowners, or defendants, also filed two counterclaims. One cites that any survey without permission is unconstitutional and the other seeks their own injunction to prevent Navigator from entering their property without permission, according to a copy of the judge’s ruling supplied by the lawyer representing the landowners.

“Heeding the maxim that a temporary injunction is an extraordinary remedy that should be granted only with great caution, deliberation, and sound discretion, the Court finds in sum and on balance that the equities, in this case, weigh against the issuance of a temporary injunction,” the judge said in his ruling.

Navigator argued that a delay in survey is harmful to the proposed pipeline project. If it isn’t done this fall, it will likely need to wait until spring, Navigator said — according to the judge’s summary.

The defendants argued there are hundreds of land surveys that have yet to be completed and contended the project will take years to complete given the current state of progress, according to the judge’s summary.

Brian Jorde, the lawyer representing the land owners said in an emailed statement, “We won the matter in that the injunction request was denied and we can now fight over the underlying constitutional question raised in our counterclaim that the surveys and examinations the CO2 companies seek are takings that must be compensated.”

A spokesman for Navigator said the company does not comment on pending litigation.

Navigator cited Iowa law 479B.15, which it said permits them to enter the property to conduct a land survey.

The landowners have said the law does not require just compensation and therefore, violates the constitution.

Similar court actions are happening in South Dakota and Iowa that involve Summit Carbon Solutions and landowners over a proposed CO2 pipeline. The Summit pipeline is about 2,500 miles with 469 miles in South Dakota.

The proposed C02 pipelines would capture CO2 at ethanol and similar plants and transport the material to sites in other states. Summit said it will bury the CO2 in North Dakota. Navigator has said it will be buried in Illinois.