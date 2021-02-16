National power officials say temporary blackouts were necessary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials from the Southwest Power Pool (SPP) said that if they didn’t issue rolling blackouts/outages Monday or today consumers in 14 states could have had cascading power outages that could have possibly lasted for days.

“We do not want to interrupt service. That’s the last thing we want to do,” said Lanny Nickell, SPP’s chief operating officer.

The SPP issued an Emergency Energy Alert Level 3 on Monday and today to trigger planned controlled interruptions of load or rolling blackouts. SPP is a “regional transmission organization (RTO): a nonprofit corporation mandated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to ensure reliable supplies of power, adequate transmission infrastructure and competitive wholesale electricity prices on behalf of its members,” according to its website.

“If we could have avoided this we absolutely we would have,” Nickell said. “We’re trying to prevent these events from lasting much, much longer.”

The service interruptions were successful as 641 megawatts of power were cut in about one hour of interruption on Monday and 2,700 megawatts were cut in just over three hours on Tuesday, Nickell said. The 651 megawatts equals about 1.5% of SPP members’ total load and 2,7000 megawatts equals about 6% of SPP members’ total load.

In addition, consumers, including individuals, businesses and industry cut another 1,500 megawatts from the load through conserving energy, SPP president and chief executive officer Barbara Sugg said.

“That’s a lot. That’s several small towns (put) together,” Sugg said.

Monday’s efforts allowed the SPP to change an EEA Level 3 to a Level 2 but by Tuesday morning, the SPP increased the EEA back to Level 3. By early afternoon today, SPP was able to issue an EEA Level 1 meaning there was enough power to meet demand and reserves had been restored to minimum levels.

SPP has never before declared an EEA Level 2 or EEA Level 3, officials said.

SPP made the decisions because extreme cold reaching from the Canadian border to the Mexican border created extreme demand, the wind energy supply was flat with little or no wind creating energy and a short supply of natural gas, created a situation where demand outpaced supply and SPP was dipping into reserve powers. The dip reduced reserves to below the required minimum.

It’s been cold in South Dakota but it’s also been cold in Oklahoma and Arkansas, two other SPP member states.

Mike Ross, the senior vice president for government affairs and public relations for SPP, said SPP and its members have been training for these EEA Level 2 and EEA Level 3 events.

“We do drills on this,” Ross said.

SPP and its members also knew the cold weather and lack of wind were coming which is why it issued a conservation declaration over the weekend and then issued EEAs for Levels, 1, 2 and 3 in stages.

Energy loads are projected based on factors that include temperatures and uses such as a planned NBA game in Oklahoma City.

Although there is planning and training ahead of controlled outages the decisions are responsive to changes in the grid and “we held off as long as we could,” Nickell said.

That meant there was little or no warning for many consumers, SPP officials said.

Nickell said advanced notices of an hour, for example, aren’t realistic when the energy grid changes rapidly.

All members of the SPP shared in the controlled outages by proportion, Nickell said.

Members throughout the 14 states are all helping to prevent cascading blackouts or prolonged blackouts in one city.

While the situation improved today and a high of at 10F is predicted for Wednesday and 18F for Thursday in Sioux Falls, SPP officials stressed the energy conservation is still necessary.

“We need (consumers) help,” Ross said.

“We’re not out of the woods yet,” Sugg said.