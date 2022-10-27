SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Voters in a poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill were asked about South Dakota races and ballot measures but they also responded to questions of a national level.

The poll was conducted Oct. 19-21 on a sample of 1,500 voters who are very likely to vote on November 8. The poll has a plus or minus margin of error of 2.4 percentage points.

Although South Dakota does not have a ballot measure on abortion this year, voters were asked if they supported the state’s abortion law. Another abortion question was whether overturning Roe v. Wade makes them more or less likely to vote in the 2022 election.

Thirty-nine percent of the voters said the overturning of Roe v. Wade made them much more likely to vote in the 2022 election. Another 8% said it made them somewhat more likely.

Forty-nine percent said it made no difference.

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, South Dakota’s trigger law on abortion went into effect. The state bans abortion in all cases except those necessary to preserve the life of the mother.

The question was asked: “South Dakota bans abortion in all cases, except those necessary to preserve the life of the mother. Do you support or oppose this policy?”

Forty-five percent said they supported the law while 39% said they opposed it.

Although a direct connection can’t be made between the two responses, it’s worth noting that 39% said Roe v. Wade made them much more likely to vote and 39% oppose the state’s abortion law. In contrast, the percentage is nearly the same for those who said Roe v. Wade made no difference and for those who support the state’s abortion law.

The poll also asked who respondents voted for in the 2020 presidential election. Fifty-nine percent of the respondents voted for Republican Donald Trump and 35% voted for Democrat Joe Biden. The election results in 2020 in South Dakota were 62% for Trump and 36% for Biden and 3% for the Libertarian candidate.

The 60-35 split in the poll is nearly mirrored in the leads Republicans have in the governor’s race and U.S Senate races. Gov. Kristi Noem has 56% of the votes to Democrat Jamie Smith at 37%. Sen. John Thune has 58% of the vote to Democrat Brian Bengs’ 27%.

In the 2020 presidential race, the Libertarian candidate received 3% of the vote in South Dakota.

The Libertarian candidate Tamara J. Lesnar is at 5% in the U.S. Senate race while Libertarian candidate for governor Tracey Quint has 3%.

The poll shows that 63% of the voters do not approve of the job Biden is doing as president.

That would include some registered Democrats or Independents because 51% of all respondents said they were registered Republicans.