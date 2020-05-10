National Headquarters suspends 2020 legion season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- The American Legion National Headquarter is suspending all of the remaining 25 states from American Legion play this summer.

“On May 9th 2020 the American Legion athletic commission had a special meeting to determine the fate of our baseball season,” Chairman SD American Legion Athletic Commission Dan Sudbeck said. “After a 2 hour discussion it was decided to proceed with a season with some guidelines.”

That all changed with an email on Sunday, May 10.

“Everything was a go until 2:29 p.m. Sunday, May 10 when I received an email from National Headquarter,” Sudbeck said.

This means that all states are not allowed to have organized seasons run by the American Legion programs in that state.

“The complete cancellation of the 2020 American Legion National Organization baseball season means there is no American Legion National Organization baseball program “national rules,” nor are there “national guidelines,” as there is no 2020 American Legion national involvement.” Press Release, American Legion National Headquarters

The announcement from the national headquarters doesn’t say that teams can’t play, but it says they won’t be sponsored by legion baseball.

“Any baseball team that continues play in the 2020 season sponsored by the group the team is named must understand that its team is not playing as an American Legion National Organization “registered” baseball team and it is not playing in an American Legion National Organization baseball program,” the National Headquarters said.

The American Legion Department of South Dakota knows this is hard for the players and coaches, but they did fight for a season.

“I am truly saddened by that call for our youth that truly love baseball. I hope you understand that our whole SD American Legion organization went to bat for you to continue to have a season for 2020 but unfortunately our hands are tied,” Sudbeck said.

Just a day after South Dakota announced they will have a season, the national headquarters announced there will be no season, but Sudbeck knows that safety is the focus.

“I am sure the ultimate goal is to try and not spread the COVID-19 virus. Please stay safe and hopefully we will see you again next year with positive news.” Dan Sudbeck, Chairman SD American Legion Athletic Commission

You can read the full press release from the American Legion National Headquarters below: