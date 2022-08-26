SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They may not be trafficked to provide sex but they may be building our houses and offices, cooking our food or cleaning our buildings.

“Maybe you can see a quiet city but behind it are human trafficking cases. Every day there is exploitation, racism and (Visa contract abuses),” said Carmen Vega, who works with the Naomi Project in Sioux Falls.

The Naomi Project has been working with vulnerable and exploited workers and workers victimized by human trafficking for the past five years. The organization will mark its fifth anniversary today, Aug. 26.

Human trafficking happens in almost every industry “Although we’ve seen a lot of trafficking happening within agriculture, construction, restaurants and cleaning,” said Jordan Bruxvoort, the director of the Naomi Project.

The U.S. Department of State estimates that 14,500 to 17,500 people are trafficked into forced labor in the U.S. each year. The number does not include those trafficked within the U.S., according to the ACLU.

The Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 (TVPA) defines labor trafficking as: “The recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision, or obtaining of a person for labor or services, through the use of force, fraud or coercion for the purpose of subjection to involuntary servitude, peonage, debt bondage or slavery.”

What does labor trafficking look like in South Dakota?

Most often it involves people of color for whom English is not their first language.

They are lured to the U.S. through legal Visa tools or illegally but the promised working conditions and wages aren’t paid, Bruxvoort said. The worker can often be dependent on the employer for transportation and housing, he said.

“Imagine 20 people living in a small house like the size of this (small) room, we’ve got testimony on that,” Vega said. “You look and there is a little stove in one corner and a little bathroom in another. They live like cigarettes in the house.”

“When they got out to work there are 20 people in the work van,” Vega said. “They don’t have seats. There are tools in the van. They are not people they are tools.”

“They never live like humans,” Vega said.

Bruxvoort said employers will export trafficked workers by making them work 70 hours a week but only paying them for 40. If a trafficked worker gets hurt on the job, they may not get medical care or no worker’s compensation claim is filed, Bruxvoort said.

Employers will threaten trafficked workers that they will call law enforcement and that workers will be deported if workers complain.

Employers have “exaggerated the possibility of getting picked up by police,” Bruxvoort said.

Some companies will also move large groups of trafficked workers from one state to South Dakota to reduce the possibility of those workers getting help, he said. It also helps the company avoid detection by authorities for labor trafficking, Bruxvoort said.

“These are primarily people new to the U.S and the employer preys upon their fears and what they don’t know,” Bruxvoort said.

Ways Naomi Project has helped

Vega worked with a woman of color who was the only person assigned to clean a retailer’s restroom on every shift that she worked.

The worker complained to the manager but was still assigned to always clean the restroom, Vega said. The worker did also not get requested help to clean what was a very dirty restroom.

After working three days one week, she quit, Vega said. When she didn’t receive her last paycheck, she contacted Vega.

Through a series of phone calls and contacts, Vega was able to convincingly explain to retail management that the worker was entitled to three days of pay and her remaining paid time off.

After Vega’s conversation with management, the woman received her final paycheck the next day.

Another woman came to the U.S. from Guatemala with the promise of a job caring for one child. When she arrived in the U.S., she needed to care for two children and do all the housework, Vega said. The worker was working seven days a week and the employer had taken her documents. When the workers complained or asked about conditions, she was threatened with deportation.

Vega met the worker after she had found her documents and fled to a friend in South Dakota. Vega met her and identified that she had been trafficked. She is helping the woman file for a trafficking Visa or T-Visa which would allow her status to stay and work in the U.S.

Bruxvoort gave an example of two men who were forced into labor but Naomi projected helped them leave the employer. Naomi Project helped the men receive T-Visas. The two men have started their own businesses.

It’s not so simple for a trafficked worker to leave the job because of threats and uncertainty of what will happen.

“You are young and alone in the United States,” Vega said. “In their country, there was sexual exploitation or corruption.”

Workers learned in their countries that people with power and money can get their way which is why threats from an employer in the U.S. are viewed as credible, Bruxvoort said.

And, the workers need the jobs.

It’s not an easy field

Bruxvoort said he’s been watched by employers and workers have been ordered not to talk to him.

Meetings with workers are not in public. The Naomi Project also follows the worker’s lead as to much help they provide.

Sometimes, the worker may be asking for help with a medical appointment, they said.

“In the beginning, I felt a little scared for myself and my family,” Vega said.

But now, “I don’t feel scared, I feel satisfied,” Vega said.

If an employer complains about the Naomi Project and her work, “what can they do to me if I do the right things?”

Bruxvoort said the organization works hard to build trust with workers. “Meeting an immediate need is a way to build that trust,” he said.

The organization is also working with organizations and employers on workers’ rights training.

Bruxvoort said as companies may hire subcontractors for various jobs, it’s important that they are trained to notice signs of human labor trafficking.

Working with law enforcement has also been important.

Workers and others continue to learn about the Naomi Project, even outside of Sioux Falls.

“We work in small towns around the city,” Vega said.

The Naomi Project is also part of a national network so it gets referrals about victims who may have entered the state, Bruxvoort said.

Human labor trafficking doesn’t get as much attention as sex trafficking, Bruxvoort said, but it’s a very real problem with thousands of victims.