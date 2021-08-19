Must see high school football games of 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The high school football starts in just one day, with week one action featuring teams from class 11B, 9AA, 9A and 9B. The other three classes begin on Friday, August 27.

WEEK 1

Canistota/Freeman vs. Platte-Geddes

The top game to see in week one is Canistota/Freeman vs. Platte Geddes. The #2 Pride and #1 Black Panthers will cross paths in a battle of defending state champions as Canistota/Freeman claimed the 9A title last year and Platte-Geddes won the 9AA title.

Platte-Geddes returns plenty of talent on the field, which makes them a tough team for any opponent. However, the Pride are the three-time defending champions, which makes them hungry to continue that streak.

Friday’s game will livestream on KELOLAND.com, starting around 6:50 p.m.

Below are some other games to see/follow during week one:

Games to See – Week One #3 Sioux Valley @ #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (11B) #2 Canistota/Freeman @ #1 Platte Geddes (9AA) #1 Wolsey-Wessington vs. #2 De Smet (9A) Garretson vs. #5 Viborg-Hurley (9AA) R.V. Gregory @ R.V. Wall (9A) R.V. = Receiving Votes

WEEK 2

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan vs. Winner

Week two features the start of the 11AAA, 11AA and 11A contests, but it’s an 11B game that should catch the most eyes.

Winner is set to host Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan in a rematch of last year’s 11B championship.

Below are some other games to see/follow during week two:

Games to See – Week Two #1 Pierre (11AA) @ #1 Harrisburg (11AAA) R.V. Washington vs. #5 Jefferson (11AAA) #4 Herreid/Selby Area (9A) @ R.V. Lemmon/McIntosh (9AA) #3 Howard @ R.V. Colman-Egan (9A) #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan @ Winner (11B) R.V. = Receiving Votes

WEEK 3

O’Gorman vs. Harrisburg

Week three features a lot of great contests, however, it is an 11AAA matchup that will be one of the top games.

It’s a rematch of the 11AAA quarterfinals that saw Harrisburg pick up a win over O’Gorman. The Tigers would later advance to the class 11AAA state championship.

The two teams split the season series a year ago as the Knights won the regular season contest and Harrisburg the postseason game.

Below are some other games to see/follow during week three:

Games to See – Week Three R.V. Mitchell @ #1 Pierre (11AA) #1 Canistota/Freeman (9AA) @ #3 Howard (9A) #3 Yankton @ R.V. Aberdeen Central (11AA) #5 Dakota Valley @ #3 Madison (11A) #4 O’Gorman @ #1 Harrisburg (11AAA) R.V. = Receiving Votes

WEEK 4

Brandon Valley vs. Roosevelt

Week four’s top games features three defending state champions, including the top game to watch which features the 11AAA defending champions in Brandon Valley.

The Lynx will play at Howard Wood against Roosevelt.

The two teams met in the first game of 2020 and Roosevelt earned the narrow win in Brandon.

This game will be streamed on KELOLAND.com.

Below are some other games to see/follow during week four:

Games to See – Week Four #1 Dell Rapids St. Mary (9B) @ R.V. Colman-Egan (9A) #2 Canistota/Freeman @ #5 Viborg-Hurley (9AA) #1 Harrisburg @ R.V. S.F. Lincoln (11AAA) #1 Winner @ #4 St. Thomas More (11B) #2 Brandon Valley @ #4 Roosevelt (11AAA) R.V. = Receiving Votes

WEEK 5

Jefferson vs. Yankton

The game to see in week five features a cross-class clash between 11AAA’s Jefferson and 11AA’s Yankton.

Yankton hasn’t hosted a Sioux Falls school in several years, but this year will be the return of a Sioux Falls school to Yankton.

To add even more excitement to the game, Yankton will get to host the newest football team in the state as they meet Jefferson.

Below are some other games to see/follow during week five:

Games to See – Week Five #1 Brandon Valley @ #4 O’Gorman (11AAA) #5 Jefferson (11AAA) @ #3 Yankton (11AA) #4 Tea Area @ R.V. Mitchell (11AA) R.V. Lemmon/Mcintosh (9AA) @ R.V. Faith (9B) #2 Brandon Valley @ #4 Roosevelt (11AAA) R.V. = Receiving Votes

WEEK 6

Platte-Geddes vs. Wolsey-Wessington

#1 vs. #1… that’s the game to keep an eye on in week six. Top-ranked Platte-Geddes of class 9AA will meet the #1 ranked Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds of 9A.

The Warbirds won the 9B state title last year, while the Panthers are the defending 9AA state champions.

The two teams have a really tough schedule in 2021 and week six is no exception.

Below are some other games to see/follow during week six:

Games to See – Week Six #1 Harrisburg @ #3 Roosevelt (11AAA) R.V. Lincoln @ #4 O’Gorman (11AAA) Roncalli @ Groton Area (11B) #5 Viborg-Hurley (9AA) @ #3 Howard (9A) #1 Platte-Geddes (9AA) @ #1 Wolsey-Wessington (9A) R.V. = Receiving Votes

WEEK 7

West Central vs. Canton

Week seven has features a load of great contests, but the one that stands out above the rest is the West Central vs. Canton contest.

The previous matchups between these two teams have come down to the final play in the finals seconds.

The C-Hawks won both of the contests with a 12-7 regular-season win and a 14-6 playoff victory.

The 2021 regular season matchup should be just as exciting as the two contests last year.

Below are some other games to see/follow during week seven:

Games to See – Week Seven #4 West Central @ #1 Canton (11A) R.V. Lincoln @ #2 Brandon Valley (11AAA) #3 Hanson @ R.V. Chester Area (9AA) R.V. Aberdeen Central @ #5 Watertown (11AA) R.V. Gregory @ #1 Wolsey-Wessington (9A) R.V. = Receiving Votes

WEEK 8

Hanson vs. Canistota

Week eight means there are just two weeks left in the regular season for classes 11B, 9AA, 9A and 9B. At this point in the season, the standings will be taking shape, but some of the biggest games will still need to be played.

An important game for week eight features #3 Hanson vs. #2 Canistota/Freeman.

These two teams are expected to be towards the top of the standings this season, meaning that matchup could have some playoff implications involved.

Below are some other games to see/follow during week eight:

Games to See – Week Eight #3 Hanson @ #2 Canistota/Freeman (9AA) #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan @ R.V. Elk Point/Jefferson (11B) R.V. Aberdeen Central @ #4 Tea Area (11AA) #2 Dell Rapids @ #3 Madison (11A) #3 Roosevelt @ R.V. Washington (11AAA) R.V. = Receiving Votes

WEEK 9

Warner vs. Hamlin

Week nine is the final regular-season week of the season for the state’s four smallest classes. There are two cross-class matchups in 9-man football to watch in week nine, with one of them featuring #5 Warner (9A) and #4 Hamlin (9AA).

The Monarchs and the Chargers are both coming off state runner-up finishes in 2020.

As part of the final week of regular season 9-man football, the Warner vs. Hamlin game should be one of the best games in week nine.

Below are some other games to see/follow during week nine:

Games to See – Week Nine R.V. Lincoln @ #3 Roosevelt (11AAA) #3 Howard (9A) @ #3 Hanson (9AA) #5 Dakota Valley @ #2 Dell Rapids (11A) #5 Warner (9A) @ #4 Hamlin (9AA) #1 Pierre @ R.V. Aberdeen Central (11AA) R.V. = Receiving Votes

WEEK 10

Harrisburg vs. Brandon Valley

Week ten is the final week with any regular-season action. Classes 11AAA, 11AA and 11A will play their final games of the regular season, while 11B, 9AA, 9A and 9B are playing in the first round of the playoffs.

Playoff matchups could feature some of the best football in week ten, but there are also five other games that will be fun to follow, including a rematch of last year’s 11AAA and 11AA state championships.

The biggest game to follow will feature #1 Harrisburg against #2 Brandon Valley, which is a rematch of last year’s 11AAA state title game.

The Lynx earned the win over the Tigers a year ago, but Harrisburg is the preseason number one team, which means this year’s game will be anyone’s contest.

Below are some other games to see/follow during week ten: