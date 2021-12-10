Must see high school basketball games for 2021-22

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The high school basketball season is underway as the first week of action has been played. Many teams were set to open their season on Friday, but the winter weather postponed a lot of those games.

All teams will kick-off their season this weekend or early next week with hundreds of games being played over the next few months.

It’s almost impossible to highlight every good game that’ll be played this season, but here is a look at some of the must-see games from all six classes.

CLASS AA BOYS

#1 Roosevelt vs. #2 O’Gorman – December 14 @ Sanford Pentagon

This should be one of the top games in the entire state to watch as it’s a rematch of the class ‘AA’ state championship a year ago. It’s also a battle of the top ranked teams as #1 Roosevelt plays #2 O’Gorman.

Other Must-See Games

Brookings at Watertown – December 11, 2021

#1 Roosevelt at Jefferson – December 11, 2021

#4 Aberdeen Central @ Brandon Valley – January 22, 2022

#3 Washington @ #4 Lincoln – January 27, 2022

Rapid City Stevens vs. Rapid City Central – January 29, 2022

#4 Aberdeen Central @ Mitchell – February 8, 2022

#1 Roosevelt @ #4 Aberdeen Central – February 22, 2022

#4 Lincoln @ Mitchell – January 29, 2022

Another must see contest has to be Lincoln at Mitchell which is slated for late January. This game will feature two talented teams, along with two of the top players to watch in the state.

Lincoln’s JT Rock and Mitchell’s Caden Hinker are two of the top players in the entire state and they’ll meet in this game.

CLASS ‘AA’ GIRLS

#2 O’Gorman at #1 Washington – January 10, 2022

One of the top games to watch this season will be a rematch of the state semifinals as O’Gorman meets Washington. It’s also a battle of #1 vs. #2.

Washington and O’Gorman come into the season as favorites in to clash for the title in ‘AA’ girls. Their regular season matchup will help give some direction as to what to expect later down the road.

Other Must-See Games

Roosevelt @ Jefferson – December 11, 2021

Brandon Valley @ Tea Area – Dec. 28, 2021

Harrisburg @ Mitchell – January 4, 2022

Brandon Valley @ Aberdeen Central – Jan. 22, 2022

Lincoln @ Washington – Jan. 25, 2022

O’Gorman @ Rapid City Stevens – Feb. 4, 2022

Washington @ Rapid City Stevens – Feb. 25, 2022

#3 Brandon Valley at #1 Washington – February 8, 2022

Another game to watch for has to be Brandon Valley at Washington. Besides being a battle of two top five teams, it’s also going to see two talented rosters and a pair of the best players in the state.

Washington’s Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda and Brandon Valley’s Hilary Behrens are certainly two fun players to watch cross paths on the floor.

CLASS ‘A’ BOYS

#2 Sioux Valley at #1 Sioux Falls Christian – February 19, 2022

One of the biggest games to watch in class ‘A’ will be Sioux Valley vs. Sioux Falls Christian in February. It’s a rematch of last year’s state championship and a battle of #1 vs. #2.

This year’s matchup between the two should certainly be another great clash between the Chargers and Coassacks.

Other Must-See Games

#2 Sioux Valley vs. Class ‘B’ #1 De Smet – December 31, 2021 – Entringer Classic in Brookings

Belle Fourche at #4 St. Thomas More – January 4, 2022

Tea Area at Madison – Jan. 7, 2022

#1 Sioux Falls Christian at #5 Dell Rapids – Jan. 11, 2022

Winner at Mt. Vernon/ Plankinton – Jan. 28, 2022

Flandreau at #2 Sioux Valley – Feb. 3, 2022

Flandreau at ‘B’ #1 De Smet – Feb. 8, 2022

Lennox at Tea Area – Feb. 11, 2022

#1 Sioux Falls Christian at #5 Dell Rapids – January 11, 2022

Another matchup to watch in class ‘A’ is set for January as two region three rivals cross paths. It’s a rematch of last year’s semifinals as Dell Rapids and Sioux Falls Christian cross paths.

CLASS ‘A’ GIRLS

#1 Winner vs. #2 St. Thomas More – February 4, 2022

Winner and St. Thomas More each reached the class ‘A’ semifinals a year ago, but failed to reach the state championship.

Fast forward a year and now the Warriors and Cavaliers are looking to reach the title game. They’ll meet on February 4 in what should be one of the top games in class ‘A’.

Other Must See Games

Tea Area at Dakota Valley – December 10 (Postponed)

#4 West Central at #1 Winner – Dec. 17

#4 West Central at Tea Area – January 6, 2022

#4 West Central at Dakota Valley – Jan. 11, 2022

‘B’ #2 Corsica-Stickney at #1 Winner – Jan. 13, 2022

‘B’ #1 Aberdeen Roncalli at #3 Hamlin – Jan. 25, 2022

#1 Winner at Mt. Vernon/Plankinton – Jan. 28, 2022

#3 Hamlin at #5 Flandreau – December 14, 2021

Hamlin and Flandreau are two of the top five teams in class ‘A’ as they are both expected to have very successful seasons. They’ll cross paths in just the second week of the season, giving us an early look at what the Chargers and Fliers will look like.

CLASS ‘B’ BOYS

#2 White River vs. #3 Aberdeen Christian – December 28, 2021 – Hoop City Classic in Mitchell

One of the biggest games to watch in class ‘B’ boys’ basketball has to be in the Hoop City Classic. It’s a battle of two of the top ranked teams in the state as the Knights and Tigers cross paths.

It’ll be a big game as three talented players take to the floor including White River’s Joe Sayler and the talented duo of Aberdeen Christian’s Malek Wieker and Ethan Russell.

Other Must-See Games

Canistota at Bridgewater-Emery – December 21, 2021

‘A’ #2 Sioux Valley vs. #1 De Smet – Dec. 31 – Entringer Classic in Brookings

Gregory at Wagner – January 11, 2022

#1 De Smet at Canistota – Jan. 15, 2022

Flandreau at #1 De Smet – February 6, 2022

Aberdeen Roncalli at #3 Aberdeen Christian – Feb. 17, 2022

Viborg-Hurley at Howard – Feb. 17, 2022

#1 De Smet at #4 Dell Rapids St. Mary – Dec. 20, 2021

Another fun game to watch will feature two of the top four ranked teams in class ‘B’ as De Smet crosses paths with Dell Rapids St. Mary. The top-ranked Bulldogs will travel to Dell Rapids as the Cardinals will have their hands full.

CLASS ‘B’ GIRLS

#5 Castlewood at Colman-Egan – January 25, 2022

One of the top games to watch should be Castlewood and Colman-Egan. Both teams are expected to make a run-in class ‘B’ this season and their matchup in January should show us exactly what the Hawks and Warriors are made of.

Other Must-See Games

Faulkton Area at Herreid/Selby Area – January 6, 2022

‘A’ Wagner at #1 Corsica-Stickney – Jan. 8, 2022

#1 Aberdeen Roncalli at Faulkton Area – Jan. 11, 2022

De Smet at #5 Castlewood – Jan. 20, 2022

Bridgewater-Emery at #1 Corsica-Stickney – Jan. 24, 2022

#1 Aberdeen Roncalli at ‘A’ #3 Hamlin – Jan. 25, 2022

#2 Corsica-Stickney at ‘A’ #1 Winner – February 4, 2022

#1 Aberdeen Roncalli at Aberdeen Christian – Feb. 17, 2022

Viborg-Hurley at Howard – Feb. 17, 2022

KELOLAND SportsZone

The first KELOLAND SportsZone of the winter season will look a little different as many games were cancelled due to the snowstorm.

Despite the changes, the first SportsZone will air at 10:20 p.m. on KELO-TV on Friday, December 10.