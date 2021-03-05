Music to return to Levitt at the Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls has announced they are in the process of planning a 2021 summer season consisting of 40 free outdoor concerts at the Levitt Shell concert venue located in downtown Sioux Falls at West Falls Park.

According to Rose Ann Hofland, Director of Communications and Community Engagement for Levitt at the Falls, the summer concert season will begin Friday, June 11 and will end Saturday, September 11. The concerts will be held each Friday and Saturday evening, with Thursday concerts being added into the mix in July and August.

The season will open with a show by Grammy-award winning artist Ranky Tanky. Music series being planned for 2021 include: Rock and Blues, World, Country, Homegrown, Americana, Women In Song, Garden Fresh, and Family Music Series.

The 2021 season will be sponsored by Sanford Health, and Hofland says COVID-19 protocols and procedures are being developed to ensure a fun and safe return to outdoor summer concerts at the Levitt.

Four Friday morning concerts will also be held for youth groups and families.