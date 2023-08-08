SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-one indigenous people were killed on Indian Country land, according to the 2022 state crime report from the South Dakota Attorney General.

These deaths are not included in the state total of 21 reported homicides. The incidents are investigated on Indian Country and reported by the FBI, according to the AG crime report. The 21 individuals were victims of murder or non-negligent manslaughter. Nonnegligent manslaughter is “intentionally and without legal justification causing the death of another when acting under extreme provocation,” according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

The majority of the victims were confirmed to have known the offender, according to the crime report. The most frequent relationship was that of acquaintance between the victim and offender.

Eight of the 21 victims were female. The youngest victim was a six-year-old male who died May 5, 2022, from a firearm on Pine Ridge. There is no information on the age, sex and race of the offender.

The oldest victim, 66, was killed by his nephew on July 4, 2022, on Pine Ridge. The type of force used was not listed. The offender was listed as a 30-year-old male.

In most incidents, one person killed another. In two incidents more than one person was involved. on June 20, 2022, three people were involved in the death of a 50-year-old man on Pine Ridge. A male, 17, and a second male, 16, and third male whose age was not listed, used a blunt object. The individuals were not related to the victim.

On July 17, 2022, two males were involved in the death of a 57-year-old woman on Pine Ridge. One male was 17 and a 32-year-old man was also involved. A blunt object was used and the individuals were not related to the victim.

Two of the incidents were on the Rosebud Reservation. Four were on the Cheyenne River Reservation. Seventeen were on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Fourteen individuals were victims of manslaughter by negligence.

Negligent manslaughter is when death results because of negligence.

Data from 2021 was not available in the 2021 crime report.

Sixteen persons were victims of murder or nonnegligent homicide on Indian Country in 2020, according to the 2020 AG’s crime report.

In two incidents, two children were involved in the death of a parent. An 18-year-old woman and a 14-year-old female were listed as the offenders in their mother’s death. The mother, 45, died on July 24, 2020, on Pine Ridge. A knife or a cutting instrument was involved.

A 32-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man were involved in the death of a parent, no age listed, who died on Sept. 16, 2020. No weapon or force was identified in the woman’s death.

Thirteen of the 14 manslaughter by negligence incidents involved a vehicle. A nine-year-old girl died from neglect on Aug. 11, 2022, on Rosebud.

Eight incidents were on the Pine Ridge. Four were on the Rosebud Reservation. One each was on Standing Rock and Crow Creek.

In 2019, there were eight incidents of murder or nonnegligent manslaughter on Indian Country, according to the 2019 AG report.

Three incidents were on Pine Ridge. Two were on the Cheyenne River and one each was on Standing Rock and Rosebud. There were eight incidents of negligent manslaughter. Two incidents involved two people on Rosebud and one on Pine Ridge. Four total incidents were on Rosebud. Two were in Pine Ridge and one was on Crow Creek.