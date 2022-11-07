PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The murder conviction of Tristan Larson was upheld by the South Dakota Supreme Court, according to a release from the South Dakota Attorney General’s office.

Larson was convicted for causing the death of his then-girlfriend’s two-year-old son, Easton, which resulted in charges of Second Degree Murder and Aggravated Battery of an Infant.

While watching the child, whose mother was working, on April 16, 2020, Larson shoved the two-year-old with enough force to cause injuries which resulted in his death two days later.

Larson received a sentence of life in prison for the first count, and 55 years for the second count. He had appealed the conviction, arguing that the prosecutors should have been barred from using statements he made to a Pierre Police Department Detective, and asked the court to grant him an acquittal.

The court rejected Larson’s arguments, unanimously upholding the convictions.

“Nothing we can do can bring Easton back to his mother,” said Hughes County States Attorney Jessica LaMie who tried the case in front of a Hughes County jury with Deputy Attorney General Brent Kempema and Deputy Attorney General Robert Mayer. “But we will always work to hold accountable those who harm South Dakota children.”