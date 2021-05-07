Multiple South Dakota counties labeled as “primary natural disaster areas”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The United States Department of Agriculture has designated twelve South Dakota counties as primary natural disaster areas due to the recent drought.

According to the South Dakota Department of Ag and Natural Resources, these counties include: Butte, Campbell, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Harding, McPherson, Meade, Perkins, Potter, Walworth and Ziebach.

In addition, there are eight areas of the state named as contiguous disaster counties.

These areas include: Brown, Faulk, Haakon, Hyde, Lawrence, Pennington, Stanley and Sully.

