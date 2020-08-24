Mountain lions visit Rapid City home

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rich Gabrielson had three would be guests at the front door of his Rapid City home in the middle of the night.

Three mountain lions approached the front door at about 2 a.m. Three hours later at 5 a.m., the three mountain lions were still hanging out in his yard. The lions were recorded on Gabrielson’s security cameras.

When Gabrielson was awake at 5:10 a.m., the motion lights outside his home were on but the lions were gone.

“I just missed them this morning,” Gabrielson said. Fortunately, he was able to watch them on camera.

“It’s very interesting and exciting to see that,” Gabrielson said. Yet, he’d be fine if he never saw the three mountain lions again because he and his wife have three dogs, he has neighbors with dogs and children, and it’s a little unsettling to think they might be around his house.

Gabrielson notified the South Dakota Game Fish and Parks Department. He said he was told the three mountain lions could be a mother with two young offspring.

“Mountain lions are solitary animals. They very rarely travel in a group,” Gabrielson said.

“Mountain lions are solitary unless mating or parenting…” according to the Mountain Lion Foundation website.

Most mountain lions in South Dakota are found in the Black Hills area, according to the GFP.

Gabrielson’s home is in a wooded area in the northwest part of Rapid City, near Quarry Park and Good Samaritan St. Martin Village.

A lone mountain lion visited Gabrielson’s property in 2018.

Security cameras captured video of a mountain lion drinking from a birdbath in the backyard.

‘The last time one came through, we saw him two or three times and then, never saw him again,” Gabrielson said.

Gabrielson said while this recent visit will cause him to be more cautious in the evening and to make sure his dogs are monitored, he also knows while mountain lions are stealthy, they are also skittish.

“They could be 100 hundred yards away and you’d never see it,” Gabrielson said. Or by now, the trio could be miles away.

In 2018-2019, there were more than 100 reports of mountain lion sightings in the state. The GFP said less than 50 of those were verified.

The estimated mountain lion population for 2017-2018 was 532.

Gabrielson has lived in the home for 20 years. He believes more mountain lions may have been on his property in addition to the 2018 and last night’s visits but he didn’t have security cameras until four years ago. Other visitors could not be caught on camera.

Mountain lion sightings have been reported in the Yankton area this year. One of the most recent sightings was in late July.