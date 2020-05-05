Mount Vernon hopes to lead by example with a return to sports

LESTERVILLE, S.D. (KELO)- The COVID-19 pandemic shut down any and all sports leagues nationwide in March.

As the country attempts to reopen businesses and parks, two small town South Dakota amateur baseball teams attempted a return to normal.

The Lesterville Broncs and Mount Vernon Mustangs met in a preseason, non-league amateur contest on Sunday, May 3. A game that can be considered one of the first live sporting events in the country, since the initial shutdowns.

“Sunday was a perfect night for baseball, and I think for both teams it was just nice to get to play the game and have that brief respite of normalcy, for the players and the fans that were there,” Mount Vernon manager Deric Denning said.

The two teams needed ten innings to decide the game, however it was Mount Vernon who earned a 6-5 win.

“As soon as we got on the field, it was like a normal preseason amateur baseball game. A bit sloppy with it being the first game, but overall just good to get back out there,” Denning said. “I think both teams have the potential to be pretty competitive squads this year and the game was competitive.”

While it was great for Denning and team to feel a sense of normal, there was still some concern over the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Of course there was some fear, but in the few days leading up to the game the writing was kind of on the wall with getting back to normal and businesses reopening,” Denning said.” “And for us, baseball was normal. It’s a game we love and just wanted to get out there and play.”

The fear of the coronavirus did not cancel the game, but it did force the teams and fans to have to make an adjustment.

“We didn’t shake hands after the game, just kept our distance and said good game. Other than that, we just played normal baseball. There was more of a worry about fans and keeping their distance, as well as the amount of people that could possibly show up,” Denning said.

Both teams were more concerned about the health of the fans that attended Sunday’s game, however the crowd seemed to be socially distant.

“We took some precautions, mainly just trying to keep it low-key to minimize the risk as much as possible,” Mount Vernon centerfielder Bradley Dean said. “The fans did a good job keeping their distance as many of them either sat in their cars and watched or kept their distance in the grandstand, but it was still a fun atmosphere!”

“There was a decent crowd there, but there wasn’t much for fans in the grandstand. Most fans sat in their cars with the windows down, the bed of their trucks, or in lawn chairs in front of their vehicles,” Denning said.

The fans and the players both knew that they needed to practice social distancing as they had a chance to lead by example.

“I think everyone understood this had the chance to be a really good thing if done safely and correctly, so social distancing practices were followed by the fans and players,” Denning said.

The feedback that both Mount Vernon and Lesterville heard were uplifting and positive.

“I heard some feedback initially from some of my friends that play on other amateur teams asking how we played, how it went, stuff like that,” Dean said. “Everything I have heard so far is positive and people thought it was cool we were able to get a game in.”

The two teams were hoping to accomplish one goal. They hoped to find a sense of normalcy, while playing baseball and creating a safe environment.

“This wasn’t an act of defiance, but just some guys wanting to play the game they love. The game went well and people seem to be excited about the return to normalcy,” Denning said.

What’s next?

The entire country hopes for a return to normal and sports could be the way in which that happens.

Amateur baseball has a big following in South Dakota and Denning thinks that amateur baseball will be a great way to help the state.

I think amateur baseball has a chance to really provide these small communities with a shot in the arm. People are looking for something to do and if some precautions are taken, I think people could really rally behind their teams, especially with national sports still not resuming. Fans can watch the game parked along the fence in their car or bed of a pickup. Lawn chairs can be distanced apart from one another. I am excited to see what becomes of this season as long as we are able to have it.

Deric Denning- Mount Vernon Manager

KELOLAND News talked with SD Amateur Baseball President Dale Weber on Friday, May 1 about the possibility of a full amateur season in 2020. You can click here to read the article.