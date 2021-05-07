Mother’s Day spending expected to increase, studies show, with flowers a popular gift

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Mother’s Day spending is expected to increase by $1.4 billion this year compared to 2020, according to the National Retail Federation.

Consumers are expected to spend a total of $28.09 billion on the holiday, with the average person plans to spend an average of $220.48 this Mother’s Day.

Approximately 83 percent of U.S. adults are expected to celebrate the holiday.

Flowers at Bella Rosa

Leigh McCoy, owner of Bella Rosa Flower Market in Sioux Falls, says Mother’s Day is their biggest holiday.

“The last few years, Mother’s Day has been the busiest holiday for us,” McCoy said. “A lot of times people think Valentine’s Day, but I feel like Mother’s Day is just a great way to send your loved ones something special and with the spring blooms coming out now, it’s just an awesome time to get an arrangement.”

Flowers are the second most popular Mother’s Day gift (68%), following greeting cards (72%). Special outings were third at 49%. Although special outings are still not as popular as pre-pandemic, the number of people planning them this year is higher than 2020.

Among men, flowers are the most popular planned gift for the holiday, according to the survey. Greeting cards are the most popular gift planned for women to purchase this year.

Ann Summa, Co-Owner of Bella Rosa said that some of their more popular flowers for Mother’s Day include tulips, hydrangeas, roses and variety bouquets, especially those that are bright and springy.

Summa said the store started preparing for Mother’s Day months ago and placing their flower orders.

“Our flowers come from all over the world: South America, Canada, California and we start preparing and ordering our flowers and vases and getting ready so that we can meet all the orders that come in,” Summa said.

McCoy said they recommend starting at about $35 for a vase arrangement and going up from there, everything is custom.

According to the report, 23% of people are planning to give a gift of experience for Mother’s Day this year and 35% are interested in giving a subscription box for Mother’s Day.

After the pandemic kept families apart in 2020, people are looking forward to getting to possibly spend the holiday together this year.

Sara Worden is a first-time mom currently living in Colorado. She was able to meet her mother, who is from Minnesota, in Sioux Falls to celebrate Mother’s Day together, as well as some other events.

When asked what is it like to be a first-time mom on Mother’s Day, Worden said she didn’t know what to expect.

“It’s rewarding,” Worden said. “I mean, it’s hard work.”

It means a lot to get to be with her mom this Mother’s Day, Worden said.

“We live far away so to be able to come to them for once, even though it’s not home for them and in-person versus FaceTime is special, especially after a year of craziness,” Worden said.