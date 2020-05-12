Most vulnerable among us in nursing homes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Nursing home deaths may account for nearly one-fourth of all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S, according to AARP.

As of May 7, the Kaiser Family Foundation, estimated that 38% of all COVID-19 deaths in 33 states were in nursing homes. Those are the states that publicly report COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes.

While states are required to report COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes to the Centers for Disease Control, as of May 12, not all states are publicly reporting COVID-19 nursing home deaths in their updates. Determining a specific number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing home residents is difficult because of that inconsistency and because the total COVID-19 death count could be undercounted.

Nursing home staff have been charged with caring for residents and protecting their health for years and they must now do so under unusual circumstances with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Everybody has an emergency preparedness, pandemic plan…,” said Loren Diekman, the president and chief executive officer of Jenkins Living Center in Watertown. But COVID-19, “is uncharted territory…,” he said.

Nursing homes have closed to visitors during the flu season before, but COVID-19 has required more daily discussion and more aggressive approaches, Diekman said.

So far, the 169 licensed-bed facility has not had a positive COVID-19 case, he said.

In neighboring Iowa, Care Initiative facilities in Rock Rapids and Sibley have not had a COVID-19 case as of May 12, said Jason Bridie, company spokesman.

The non-profit operates 44 long-term care facilities in Iowa including Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids and Sibley Specialty Care in Sibley.

All three nursing homes have been closed to visitors since March 11. None plan to open to visitors soon

“That discussion has not taken place yet,” Bridie said. “There are a lot of hypotheticals to it. So, going forward…our focus is on prevention.”

Diekman said there is no date for opening to visitors in mind yet at Jenkins. “…we are not past the danger point yet,” he said.

Keeping residents and staff is the most important objective now.

COVID-19 has hit care facilities in South Dakota, Iowa and across the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control has called the nursing home population particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.

“We are a health care facility; everybody here has an underlying (medical condition),” Diekman said.

Nursing homes vulnerable to COVID-19

Underlying conditions put nursing home residents at risk for COVID-19. A 2015 study called “Patterns of Chronic Co-Morbid Medical Conditions in Older Residents of U.S. Nursing Homes: Differences Between the Sexes and Across the Age Span” found that most nursing home residents had two to three co-morbid illnesses such as hypertension, vascular disease, dementia, arthritis, depression and gastro-esophageal reflux disease.

As people age, their immune systems begin to weaken or work less efficiently. While an older adult may have been able to fight off the flu, COVID-19 is more aggressive. Severe COVID-19 damages cells but also attacks organs. People with heart conditions, lung issues, kidney problems,diabetes and similar health issues can be vulnerable to COVID-19 as it impacts the body. Information on vulnerability to COVID-19 is based on reports to the CDC and its information, a study by Cornell University, the National Foundation for Infectious Control and the American Diabetes Association.

“Given their congregate nature and resident population served (e.g., older adults often with underlying chronic medical conditions), nursing home populations are at the highest risk of being affected by COVID-19,” the Centers for Disease Control said on its website.

Staff protections at care centers

Jenkins is one of 104 licensed nursing homes in the state, according to the DOH. Based on a 2017 DOH study, South Dakota has at least 5,000 people in nursing homes. The state had about 6,600 licensed beds in 2017 and 89% of those were filled.

Iowa has 443 certified Medicare and Medicaid nursing homes, according to Skilled Nursing Facilties.org

Nationally, about 1.4 to 1.5 million people are living in nursing homes. About 600,000 nursing assistants work in nursing homes.

Jenkins employs 269 people and has 162 licensed beds. Care Initiatives has 2,800 residents at its 44 nursing homes and 17 total hospice, assisted living and senior living facilities, according to its website.

The responsibility for caring for elderly residents requires staff and residents to be near each other. Care can involve dressing a resident, helping them bath, serving them meals and even helping to feed them.

“We are in such close proximity, that’s why (COVID-19) can spread so fast,” Diekman said.

It’s also another reason why nursing homes can be vulnerable to COVID-19, the flu and other illnesses. Viruses can be spread through the air and COVID-19 is believed to be most likely transmitted through droplets that can be released and carried to nose, mouth and eyes.

Measures taken at all three care centers include temperature checks for staff and use of protective gear.

Diekman said Jenkins staff has been wearing masks, including the staff who doesn’t regularly work with residents.

Staff members are also asked a series of COVID-19 health questions and get their temperatures taken at the start of each shift, he said.

The care facility also takes the temperatures of residents twice a day and asks them COVID-19 health questions, Diekman said.

Bridie said staff at Lyon Specialty Care Center and Sibley Specialty Care get temperatures checked before work and before they leave following their shift.

Personal Protection Supply now meeting need

Finding mask, shields and gowns was tough during the first six weeks of the pandemic, Bridie said.

Care Initiatives was able to share PPE between facilities so that those with COVID-10 cases and greater need could stay supplied, Bridie said.

The organization now has adequate face masks and shields but could use a few more gowns, he said.

Diekman said Jenkins also had difficulty getting PPE early on. As an independent non-profit group, it had to secure equipment on its own.

It found a partner in Lake Area Technical College, which made face shields, he said.

“Now the supply chain is starting to loosen up,” Diekman said.

Coping within the care facilities

Two months of no indoor visitors created different demands on staff.

“First of all, the nursing home staff and residents, over time…it absolutely becomes a family,” Diekman said of the relationship between residents and staff.

“Obviously, this has to effect everybody including the residents,” Bridie said.

For two months, residents have only been able to visit with family and friends through a window or by using options such as Facetime or Skype, which are video-type chats through technology.

“The staff has really stepped up,” Diekman said of helping to fill the void when family and friends can’t visit. “They spend a little extra time with residents. That’s helped both groups.”

“I think the staff has handled it, considering the circumstances, remarkabley well,” Bridie said.

Some of the staff at Sibley Specialty care center in Iowa dress for a super hero day in April. Photo courtesy of the Sibley Specialty care center Facebook page.

It may take more effort to keep residents engaged and happy during COVID-19 but staff is doing that, Bridie said.

Warmer weather and another week into the pandemic with no cases also allowed the care center to create a COVID-19 socially distanced outdoor visiting area, Diekman said.

A resident can have a specific time in this outdoor space to see visitors who are a safe distance away from them, Diekman said.

On May 11, family members decorated 28 vehicles for a parade of cars that drove past as residents who outside, safely distanced from themselves and the vehicle, Diekman said.

“There were a lot of smiles and tears with that,” Diekman said. That event had a positive impact on residents and the staff.