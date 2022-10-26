SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The majority of respondents support at least some reduction the grocery sales tax, according to a new poll by KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill.

The poll was conducted from October 19-21 from a sample of voters who are most likely to vote on Nov. 8. The poll has a plus or minus margin error of 2.4 percentage points.

A plurality of voters support a full repeal of the 4.5% tax on grocery foods.

There is no ballot measure on which eligible residents can vote on this election but it has become a subject in at least the campaign for governor.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem announced in September she would push for a repeal of the grocery tax if elected governor.

Democrat challenger Jamie Smith said he’s been in favor of repealing the grocery tax for several years, most recently in March when as member of the state House, he supported the approved measure to repeal of the grocery tax. The Senate rejected the repeal 22-9 and didn’t appoint a conference committee, killing it.

Tracey Quint, the Libertarian candidate for governor, told KELOLAND News that she also supports repealing the grocery sales tax.

When support for reduction of the grocery sales tax (32%) is included with 47% who support a full repeal, nearly 80% of the voters support at least some cut in the grocery sales tax. In contrast, 22% support the tax as it is with no change.

Support for a full repeal or reduction varied across age groups and gender.

Voters in the 35 to 49 year age range and the 65 and older range had the most support for a full repeal. Voters in the 50-64 age range had the most support for a reduction.

When it comes to keeping the grocery tax as it is, only 19% of those 65 and older supported it and 31% of those 18 to 34 years of age supported it.