SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Deadly blizzards, house explosions and an ongoing youth baseball criminal case are just a few of the headlines of some of the most-viewed stories on KELOLAND.com in 2023.

Below you’ll find a breakdown of one story listed with each month for what was considered the most-viewed story during the length of each calendar month.

January: Major snow and ice to strike southern and eastern KELOLAND

Most of South Dakota had already been hit by a blizzard in December 2022, but an early January storm gave most of southeastern KELOLAND another winter punch.

Longtime KELOLAND Meteorologist Brian Karstens wrote early morning on Jan. 2 about how a large swath of winter storm warnings were already posted with snow totals expected over six inches and ice accumulation up to a half-inch was expected for other areas.

On Jan. 3, Armour had recorded more than 25 inches of snow and Sioux Falls had more than 11 inches of snow.

It was just the start of more winter weather events in 2023. The winter of 2022-23 cost the South Dakota Department of Transportation more than $40 million and cost the city of Sioux Falls more than $10 million.

February: Lawsuit filed to stop city from demolishing unfinished mansion

A lengthy saga involving an unfinished mansion house in southern Sioux Falls and the City of Sioux Falls took a major twist in February 2023 when the owners filed a discrimination lawsuit against the city government.

The South Dakota Supreme Court ruled the city had the power to order a demolition of the property, estimated at a value of $2.75 million, which the city scheduled for Feb. 27. A week ahead of that scheduled demolition, owners Vitaliy and Nataliya Strizheus claimed the city discriminated against them because they were immigrants from Ukraine.

In July, an agreement was reached between the Strizheus and the city to have the mansion completed and lived in by March 31, 2024.

March: Northern Lights are on the way for South Dakota

Seeing the light display known as the Aurora Borealis in South Dakota have become more common in recent years as predictions of massive solar storms have improved. In late March, an SDSU professor told KELOLAND News solar-cycle activity with the sun peaks about every 11 years increasing the likelihood of seeing the Northern Lights in South Dakota.

If you’re viewing the Aurora, Judy Vondruska said they’re often bright enough to capture with your cell phone camera. Her recommendation to set a 10 second exposure to capture more light.

April: Sex offender faces new charges

A convicted sex offender faced new federal child pornography charges from alleged crimes that started in 2018.

Court documents said 47-year-old Kent Joy, first registered as a sex offender in 2005 for child pornography, committed the same crime that put him on the sex offender list.

May: House explosion southeast of Fort Pierre kills 2 people

Three people were killed and two boys were treated for serious injuries from a rural house explosion southeast of Fort Pierre.

Debris was reported flying 50 to 100 yards in all directions from the explosion. Online donations were being set up through the First Dakota National Bank and Go Fund Me accounts.

In August, the Stanley County Sheriff’s Office said a gas leak may be to blame for the explosion. The cause of ignition remained unknown.

June: Sioux Falls man spots his stolen pickup and the nightmare begins

In 2022, there were more than 1,400 stolen vehicle reports to the Sioux Falls Police Department and one Sioux Falls man shared his stolen truck experience.

Chet said his 2016 Ford F-150 was taken from his driveway and was gone for a string of 10 days where people would share stories seeing it being driven in town.

Chet said police told him they attempted to stop his truck 15 times and each time the thieves sped off.

The Sioux Falls City Council recently approved $50,000 for a campaign to curb car thefts.

July: Mitchell Legion baseball season terminated

This summer, an ongoing investigation started involving a youth baseball team after the team played in a tournament in Rapid City.

In July, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation looked into complaints with the Mitchell Post 18 Legion baseball team. Shortly after the investigation started, the Mitchell Baseball Association board announced its season would end.

In October, the head coach and member of the Mitchell Baseball Association board were charged with failing to report alleged crimes by the Pennington County State’s Attorney.

August: Mitchell Legion baseball players face rape charges

More than a month after playing in its final games, rape charges were filed against six Mitchell Legion baseball players by the Pennington County State’s Attorney. Lara Roetzel told KELOLAND News: “This is not hazing and this was not an initiation ritual.”

“This was allegedly a sexual assault and a forcible sexual assault,” Roetzel said. “I hope that the Mitchell community and the state can stop characterizing it as hazing. It just really undermines the seriousness of what happened in that situation.”

September: Truck drivers speak on ‘humiliating experience’ at Sioux Falls restaurant

Two cross-country truck drivers shared their story and filed a lawsuit against Denny’s after an experience at one of the chain’s restaurants in Sioux Falls. Damon Whitfield and Hector Madera said they were refused service by a waitress in August and police eventually responded.

A press release from Denny’s said the waitress who refused to serve the men has been terminated and employees at the restaurant have been given additional training.

October: The Pioneer Woman visits South Dakota

Todd Drummond joined the University of South Dakota football team as a freshman quarterback for the Coyotes in 2023.

During the Dakota Days homecoming game, Ree Drummond posted a photo on social media of her husband and their son Todd hugging in the DakotaDome after USD’s 38-7 win against Murray State.

November: Scot Mundt’s snow prediction

For the 2022-23 winter, Sioux Falls received 64.8 inches of snow, more than 20 inches more than the average yearly snowfall of 41.2 inches. After a long winter, people were eager to see what the winter of 2023-24 might have in store and longtime KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt shared his annual snowfall prediction.

Mundt predicts higher than average snowfalls through April for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City.

December: Long-time rancher believes cattle didn’t wander off

A rancher in south-central South Dakota said about 200 cows and calves were missing from his herd and was offering a $10,000 reward for a lead for the livestock to return.

Paul Schultes told KELOLAND News he believes the number of missing cattle indicates the animals didn’t wander off to another herd.

The missing cattle are under investigation by the South Dakota Brand Board.