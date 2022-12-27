SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There were plenty of headlines throughout the 12 months in 2022.

From devastating derecho storms to an impeachment of a state official, you will find a list of the most-viewed stories on KELOLAND.com from each month. The story listed with each month is what was considered the most-viewed story during the length of each calendar month.

January: Sioux Falls Police officer delivers food after DoorDash driver arrested

A viral Tik Tok video from Sioux Falls became the most-viewed story in January.

KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek reported the story on Jan. 26. Soulek spoke with the family of a Sioux Falls Police Department officer who delivered food to a Sioux Falls woman after her Arby’s DoorDash delivery driver had been arrested.

Paige Martin, the sister of the officer who delivered the food, told KELOLAND News police officers like her brother “deserve to be recognized because it’s the small things that matter.”

In a Facebook post, the woman who received the food delivery, thanked the officer for going “above and beyond.” She also said the food was delicious.

February: Garretson principal fired

A decision by a small town school board was the most-viewed story in the second month of the year.

KELOLAND’s Anna Peters reported the Garretson School Board voted to terminate principal Chris Long after a lengthy special meeting was held on Feb. 23.

The school board went into executive session on the matter at 6:03 p.m. and ended the session at 11:19 p.m. The board voted to terminate Long after the executive session.

Long was the principal at the middle school and high school and also served as Garretson’s head football coach.

March: Oregon couple moves to South Dakota for their ‘freedom’

People have been moving to South Dakota since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and Gov. Kristi Noem led a messaging campaign that South Dakota was open for business.

One couple from Oregon spoke to KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen about their decision to move to South Dakota.

“My reason for moving was because of the no state income tax and the cost of living was much better here,” Dave Smith told KELOLAND News.

“We wanted out of Oregon, the rules and regulations and on again and off again with businesses; people losing their jobs, it was horrible,” Dee Smith said.

April: 800,000+ birds euthanized because of avian flu in SD

April featured two stories with similar amounts of views — the impact of the bird flu in South Dakota and the House voting to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

KELOLAND’s Rae Yost reported on April 1, Avian flu had been confirmed at 21 locations in South Dakota, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Eighteen of those locations are in commercial turkey productions and at least 800,000 turkeys had been impacted through March 2022.

“As for South Dakota we are well beyond the (number of sites) in 2015,” said state assistant veterinarian Dr. Mendel Miller. “I would imagine we will be over the number of birds too.”

IMPEACHED: House votes 36-31 to impeach Ravnsborg

In the middle of April, history was made as the South Dakota House of Representatives voted 36-31 (3 excused) to impeach Ravnsborg for his actions regarding the crash and death of Joe Boever on the night of September 12, 2020.

May: Powerball winner looking for buyer of South Dakota ranch

A ranch for sale in western South Dakota from a former Powerball lottery winner was the most-viewed story in the month of May, followed closely by photos of storm damage from the May 12 derecho.

KELOLAND’s Jacob Netwon reported on the story of Neal Wanless, of Mission, who won the lottery in 2009 and took the single lump-sum payout of $88 million. In 2020, Wanless listed the more than 40,000 acre Bismarck Trail Ranch for sale at a tune of $41.15 million with Hall and Hall, a top ranch brokerage firm in the U.S. He dropped the asking price to $37.5 million in May 2022.

Photos: Storm damage across South Dakota

A storm with winds up to 80 miles per hour have caused extensive damage across South Dakota.

The storm looked like a wall of dust and dirt at 4:30 p.m.

June – Yellowstone water headed to Missouri River

The month of June brought record rainfall to Yellowstone National Park.

KELOLAND’s Rae Yost looked at how that rain would make its way to the Missouri River and through South Dakota.

The national park was closed as of June 14 because of mudslides and damage caused by the flooded Yellowstone River. The river joins the Missouri River at Williston, North Dakota.

July – Monkeypox has reached South Dakota

South Dakota reported its first case of monkeypox on July 14.

Monkeypox was renamed to mpox in November by the World Health Organization because when the outbreak expanded there was more racist and stigmatizing language online.

As of Dec. 5, mpox had 29,646 total cases and 20 deaths in the United States.

KELOLAND’s Jacob Newton reported information from the South Dakota Department of Health that shared a man in his 30s from eastern South Dakota.

August – Record-breaking rainfall in Sioux Falls

The month of August brought another weather story as the most-viewed story. Sioux Falls recorded a one-day record of one-day rain total with 5.22 inches of rain.

KELOLAND’s Perry Groten and Lexi Kerzman reported the downpours flooded some intersections in the city where vehicles stalled in the water.

September – Governor’s Office says flight to daughter’s wedding was part of official business

State airplane use by Gov. Kristi Noem became part of an investigation by the Government Accountability Board and then an investigation overseen by Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie after acting Attorney General Mark Vargo recused himself from the investigation.

The story by KELOLAND’s Jacob Newton was the most-viewed in September.

Newton reported on a May 2019 flight Gov. Noem took from Custer to Vermillion to speak at Girls State, then to Aberdeen to speak at Boys State and then back to Custer ahead of her daughter’s wedding.

It brought into the focus a state law requiring state vehicles and state aircraft only permitted to be used for official state business. The definition of “state business” is not defined in state.

Noem spokesman Ian Fury said the entire trip, even the portion from Aberdeen to a private family function before the plane returned to its hanger in Pierre, constitutes state business, because it was returning the governor from said business.

After LaMie dismissed a criminal prosecution, the Government Accountability Board determined in December 2022 it did not have the authority to determine what is considered “state business.”

October – Sioux Falls man wants image removed from Gov. Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad

Throughout the fall of 2022, South Dakota airways were bombarded with political TV and radio advertisements ahead of the November 2022 election. One Sioux Falls man requested his image be removed from one of Gov. Kristi Noem’s attack ad against Democratic gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith.

The story published in late September became the most-viewed story in October.

Vaney Hariri, a Sioux Falls entrepreneur and co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, said the image of him standing with Jamie Smith during a protest in May 2020 should not “be conflated with what happened at the mall later that night.”

Ian Fury, a spokesman for Noem’s campaign, told KELOLAND News the image was pulled from Smith’s public social media.

“It’s a public image,” Fury said in an email. “Why does he want to pull it down? Is he ashamed to be photographed with Rep. Smith, or to be supportive of Black Lives Matter?”

November – IM 27: South Dakotans vote on legal marijuana again

In November, South Dakotans who voted made their voices heard at the ballot box and voters rejected legalizing marijuana in the state.

By a 52%-48% margin, Initiated Measure 27 failed to pass in South Dakota. The story tracking the race on Election Day was the most-viewed story in November.

There were a total of 346,440 votes cast in the IM 27 race, only the U.S. Senate and governor race had more total votes.

Opponents to IM 27 said legal marijuana will increase marijuana use for kids and not help foster healthy families.

December – Todd County rancher saved after being stranded in blizzard for over 27 hours

December brought a blast of winter weather across South Dakota with high snowfall amounts, blizzard wind speeds and deadly cold temperatures.

With a few days remaining in December, the most-viewed story this month has been a rescue story of a Todd County rancher in a pasture. KELOLAND’s Carter Schmidt reported Rodney Paulson went out to feed his cattle and got stuck.

A tracked tractor making its way from Jackson, Minnesota to a dealership in California was used after the semi-truck hauling it was stopped by the winter storm.

Using the borrowed tractor, Paulson was rescued after he spent over 27 hours in his own tractor.

The borrowed Fendt brand tractor used in the rescues ended up making it to California.