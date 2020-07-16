Most neighboring states post increases in new unemployment claims

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Four of five states in the region posted increases in new, or initial, unemployment claims for the week ending July 11.

South Dakota had 1,160 claims compared to 835 for the weekend ending July 4.

Minnesota had 3,000 more claims and Nebraska had almost as much.

Minnesota had 22,368 claims compared to 19,362 in the prior week while Nebraska had 8,229 compared to 5,803 in the prior week.

Iowa had 11,125 claims and 9,957 in the prior week. North Dakota had fewer claims with 1,687 and 1,720 the prior week.