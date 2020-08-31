Most K-12 schools had no reported COVID-19 cases last week, S.D. DOH says

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Most of South Dakota Schools did not have a coronavirus case as of last week, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

There were 195 COVID-19 cases in schools with 138 student cases and 57 staff cases. Twenty school districts have three or more cases, 94 have one to two cases and 772 schools have no cases, according to the DOH.

There were 124 cases reported in public and private K-12 schools during the week of Aug. 23-29.

The DOH reports COVID-19 cases in schools and in the state’s colleges and technical schools on Mondays. The numbers are called provisional by the DOH.

The S.D. DOH chart for COVID-19 cases in K-12 schools. The chart is updated on Mondays and contains COVID-19 cases reported in the prior week.

There are 552 COVID-19 cases in colleges and technical colleges. There are 518 student cases and 34 staff cases. Fourteen campuses have three or more cases and one has one to two cases.

There were 481 cases reported during the week of Aug. 23 to Aug. 39 in colleges.

The DOH started tracking cases in K-12 schools and colleges during the week of Aug. 9-15. There were 23 cases total each in schools and colleges during that first week.

Universities have also been reporting COVID-19 updates on their websites.