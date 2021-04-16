Mors and Valandra-Prue named Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group Players of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Yankton’s Matthew Mors and White River’s Caelyn Valandra-Prue have been named the Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group Players of the Year.

GIRLS PLAYER OF THE YEAR – CAELYN VALANDRA-PRUE

After suffering a season injury knee injury in her junior season, Valandra-Prue came back stronger than ever in her senior season.

“I see it as a blessing in disguise. I don’t know what would have happened if I never went down because I’m way stronger, I’m way more mentally tough I think than I used to be,” Valandra-Prue said.

The White River senior scored more than 27 points per game this season and helped lead the Tigers to their first ever state championship.

“I’ve always wanted to be a part of something like that, ever since I was a little girl and to accomplish that my senior year was just the best thing that ever happened,” Valandra-Prue said.

Despite missing her junior season, Valandra-Prue concludes her high school basketball career as the eighth all-time leading scorer in South Dakota history.

BOYS PLAYER OF THE YEAR – MATTEW MORS

Yankton’s Matthew Mors is the Sanford Pentagon/KELOLAND Media Group boys Player of the Year for the second straight season.

“It means a lot and it shows that all of my hard work is being put out and being recognized, but obviously, there is a lot of people in the background that I can go on and on and thank,” Matthew Mors said. “It’s the people behind the scenes that really, we have to say thank you to.”

Mors will conclude his high school career as the fourth all-time leading scorer in South Dakota boys basketball history, but it’s the way he played the game that he wants to be remembered.

“What I want people to remember about me is person that I am. Not necessarily the championship or the individual accolades, but just how they saw me as a person, how I acted on the court,” Mors said.