SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A water tower that holds about a half-million gallons of water would be torn down in $11 million water treatment plant project in Mobridge.

The tower would be replaced by a one-million gallon ground storage tank near a golf course in Mobridge, said Heather Beck, the city’s finance director.

The tower has been part of the city’s landscape for roughly 63 years. Because removing the tower would change the landscape of the city, the state historical preservation group needs to do a study on the site, Beck said.

That study is still in process as is an overall environmental study for the entire project, she said.

The water tower in the background in Mobridge would be torn down under a planned water treatment plant project. City of Mobridge photo

“This is one of the largest projects we’ve done in the city,” Beck said. “I’ve been here since 2009 and this is the largest project I’ve been involved in.”

The city will be upgrading a roughly 60-year-old water plant that’s been in use seven days a week for 24 hours a day.

The project is broken into three phases. The city hopes to receive bids this fall with construction to possibly start in 2024.

The first phase is a $3.8 million water intake replacement project. The second phase is rehabilitation of the water treatment plant at $3.412 million. The third phase is the new ground storage tank, lines and water tower removal at $4.25 million.

The overall project will be paid for in a combination of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding and a South Dakota Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) loan. The city will receive $619,879 in local ARPA, $619,879 in state ARPA, and $2.9 million in a state ARPA grant. The city will also receive $7.1 million in (SRF) loan with an interest rate of 1.875%.

What does this project mean for local residents?

The city already has good water quality, so it won’t improve that, Beck said. The water quality is one of the best in the state, Beck said.

The upgrades should improve water pressure in some areas of the city, Beck said.

“Some residents on the northern end will probably see increases in (water) pressure,” she said.

The largest improvement will be an increase in the amount of stored water. Between the two water towers, the city has about 1.1 million gallons of stored water. When the 500,000-gallon water tower is replaced with the 1 million gallon ground storage, the city will have 1.6 million gallons of stored water.

The additional storage means there is more available water to fight fires. Cities receive a rating called an ISO rating from the Insurance Services Officer. An ISO rating is based on how well a city can respond to a fire. The ISO rating is used by insurance companies to help determine insurance rates for property owners. The lower the ISO, the better the city is prepared for fires.

“People should see a decrease in insurance for their property,” Beck said of the impact of additional storage. “More water will be benefit every resident in town.”

Residents will be paying more for each 1,000 gallons of water.

“Water rates help pay for the (SRF) loan,” Beck said.

The state requires the city to be at $55 per 5,000 gallons of water used, Beck said. The city increased its per 1,000 gallon rate to $6 per 1,000 gallons. The old rate was $2.25 per 1,000 gallons.

The city reduced the base rate from $25.72 to $25.

Beck said she had two public meetings and an open house about the proposed water project which included information about increased water rates. Two people attended the three events, she said. The city also published information in local news outlets and on social media.

The increased rates were effective on Jan. 1. Now that July has arrived, Beck said she’s getting questions from residents about the water rates. “They were noticing the increases for June,” Beck said. Water use increased with the warm weather.

Despite the increase, Beck said, Mobridge’s water rates were in line with communities in the area.