SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been more than a dozen violent killings in South Dakota in 2022, so far.

These deaths have come primarily as the result of gun violence, although stabbings have taken the lives of at least two in the state.

Note: The fatalities listed here are not a comprehensive list, but were identified by reviewing KELOLAND News stories along with law enforcement releases related to killings in South Dakota in 2022. KELOLAND News is in communication with the South Dakota Attorney General’s office regarding the total number of homicides this year so far.

The deaths KELOLAND News has noted in this article all fall within four South Dakota Counties, which include Minnehaha, Pennington, Oglala Lakota and Kingsbury counties.

Below are a list of names of the victims, along with the date of their death and the general location.

Shooting victims

Stabbing victims