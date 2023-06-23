SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of June, the South Dakota Highway Patrol has made more than 750 DUI arrests in 2023.

This is according to South Dakota Highway Patrol Lieutenant Robert Mayer, who spoke to KELOLAND News about the issue of intoxicated driving on June 23.

Mayer says most DUI arrests are due to alcohol intoxication, but noted that “drug related DUI arrests have increased over the last several years.”

Another thing Mayer noted is that most DUI arrests stem from a routine stop for things such as speeding, lane violations, running a stop sign and even vehicle equipment violations.

During a traffic stop where intoxication is suspected, Mayer says an officer will administer sobriety tests. If the officer feels the driver is too intoxicated to drive, or had a BAC of over .08, the officer may choose to arrest the driver.

While there is a slight increase in drunk driving arrests during the summer, Mayer says the issue is present year-round.

“Frankly, DUI arrests happen all times of year,” he said. “During the fall, there’s holidays and hunting, then during the winter there’s Christmas parties and things like that — Springtime the weather gets nice and people go to the lake — alcohols is consumed all throughout the year.”

Overall, Mayer says this year, with its 750+ DUI arrests (these 750+ made just by the Highway Patrol and not counting other agencies such as municipal police and county officers), is rather typical in terms of total arrests.

“Just in the last month, it was close to 150 [arrests],” Mayer said, calling the number unfortunate.

DUIs are preventable, and we would like to see the numbers go down. South Dakota Highway Patrol Lieutenant Robert Mayer

In addition to general patrols, the Highway Patrol also operates sobriety checkpoints. Mayer says these occur in places known to have higher numbers of alcohol related crashes and arrests.

“Generally, every weekend there will be sobriety checkpoints across the state,” Mayer said.

The checkpoints stop every vehicle that passes through, doing a short check to see if there is alcohol in the vehicle or is the driver is intoxicated.

While the number of DUI arrests are on par with recent years, Mayer says that over a longer period of time, he feels that DUIs have decreased.

Decreased isn’t good enough though, says Mayer. “There’s still too many — unfortunately a lot of our fatality crashes are caused by intoxicated drivers,” he said.

To those travelling in the coming weeks, Mayer wants to impress how preventable DUI arrests are.

“Everybody has the opportunity to either not drink or to get a sober driver,” he said, going on to emphasize the risks of intoxicated driving including hurting or even killing another person.

Beyond the physical impact of a DUI is also the financial cost. While a sober ride may cost you anywhere from $15 to $50, Mayer notes that the cost of a DUI will be much higher.

“It costs thousands of dollars before it’s all done,” Mayer said. “Between court costs and tow bills and lawyer costs — and the last thing is insurance costs for many years to come afterwards — it’s just not worth it.”