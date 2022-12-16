SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 1,000 people across South Dakota are without power Friday morning as the winter storm has caused issues for different rural electric companies.

According to the South Dakota Rural Electric Association outage map, outages range from Harding County in northwestern South Dakota to Tripp County in south-central South Dakota and Brookings County in eastern South Dakota.

The largest outage is Rosebud Electric Cooperative where 575 consumers are without power in Gregory and Tripp Counties. In a Facebook post, the Rosebud Electric Cooperative said it lost several lines in the night and crews are out trying to get the power back on.

Grand Electric Cooperative is reporting 240 consumers without power in Harding County and 83 in Perkins County. In a Facebook post, Grand Electric says an outage west of Bison was restored Friday morning but it is taking a lot of times for crews to reach locations without power.

“The county and state plows are assisting us and we are making the best progress possible at this time,” a Facebook post stated.

In Brookings County, H-D Electric Cooperative says 338 consumers are without power Friday morning. In a Facebook post, H-D Electric said it had lost about 100 power poles throughout the week. Another post said crews from other electric cooperatives are helping H-D Electric try to restore power.