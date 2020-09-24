More people on unemployment in S.D. than in prior week, state says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More people were on unemployment of as of Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 than in the two prior tracking dates, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

Continued claims increased by 224 for the week ending Sept. 12 for 6,897 total claims. The prior week’s total was 6,673. Continued claims are people still on unemployment after filing the first claim. The state had 6,511 for the week ending Sept. 5 but had 9,165 for the prior week.

New, or initial, unemployment claims increased for the week of Sept. 13-19 by 128 claims.

South Dakota had 504 claims and had 376 in the prior week.

New claims increased in all five states in the region.

Iowa had 6,601 which is an increase of 1,949 over the prior week’s 4,652.

Minnesota had an increase of 56 for 11,237 claims.

Claims increased in Nebraska by 318 to 3,045. North Dakota had 855 claims which is an increase of 136 from the prior week.

Although there were increases for this past week, new claims are still below August levels.